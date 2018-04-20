Shaw hoping for FA Cup semi-final start

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw says he is eager to play in the FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham and hopes he has done enough to earn a starting berth.

Shaw was given a rare start on Wednesday as United beat Bournemouth 2-0 in the Premier League, which was only his 16th appearance in all competitions this season.

The last time he made the starting line-up was against Brighton in the previous round of the FA Cup on February 17, when Mourinho hauled him off at half-time.

The 22-year-old is hopeful his performance in midweek has convinced Mourinho to pick him against Spurs.

“When a manager makes changes like this, people are fighting for positions,” Shaw told MUTV.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come in and showcase what they can do. Everyone wants to be playing on the weekend and it’s down to the manager for that.

“That’s why I think the team was so good, because they know the big game is on the weekend and everyone wants to play in it, everyone wants to be in that starting XI, including me.”