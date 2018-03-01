Pochettino, fans blast ’embarrassing’ VAR

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and Spurs fans were left fuming on Wednesday despite beating Rochdale 6-1 in their FA Cup fifth round replay at Wembley.

The reason for their anger was the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) being trialled in the competition this season, as the system caused no end of confusion and delay following some controversial calls in the first half an hour.

Referee Paul Tierney and the VAR referee twice left the Wembley crowd in limbo as both teams benefited from decisions that were changed upon review.

First, on six minutes, Spurs forward Erik Lamela saw his strike ruled out, the play brought back after Fernando Llorente was penalised for a foul in the build up.

Then, on 25 minutes Rochdale’s Matt Done gave away a foul after pulling down Kieran Trippier. The linesman originally awarded a free-kick to Spurs on the edge of the area, but VAR showed that the foul continued into the box and after several minutes Tierney changed the free-kick to a penalty.

Then, after Son Heung-min slotted home, Tierney – without the help of VAR – booked Son, ruled out the goal and awarded Rochdale a free-kick because Son stuttered during his run up.

The controversial decisions left Pochettino livid.

“It was embarrassing. If we are going to kill emotion in football, people who love football are not so happy,” he said.

“It is difficult to keep focus on the football. I am not sure that the system is going to help.”

Poch: "It is difficult to give focus and play football. I'm not sure that this system [VAR] is going to help." #THFC — Jack Rosser (@JackRosser_) February 28, 2018

“We have the best referees in the world and don’t need too much.

“Football is about making a mistake. Like us, the ref can make a mistake. We understand football in this way.

“That’s why the referee should be the boss on the pitch and have the last word — always.”

Fans were even more angry.

Anybody in the stadium (or outside for that matter) know why that was ruled out? Of course not because the VAR treats fans like idiots. Football is so scared of communication. #TOTROC — Mark Chapman (@markchapman) February 28, 2018

We're seeing the death of football, here. Imagine having to pause celebrating a late-winner. Imagine how many footballing moments would have been lost had it been for VAR. — Adam Sweeney (@AdamWSweeney) February 28, 2018

VAR’s going well. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 28, 2018

As a spectator I can say with absolute certainty that VAR is a complete pile of crap. Utterly ruined the spectacle. — Martin Cloake (@MartinCloake) February 28, 2018

FIFA is sleepwalking into a car-crash of a world cup with VAR, a concept few understand — and that includes many of the refs at the finals who will NEVER have used it other than on a training pitch / workshop. — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) February 28, 2018

If VAR means fans can no longer enjoy that incandescent ten seconds of joy immediately following a goal, it's no use to anyone. — David Hepworth (@davidhepworth) February 28, 2018

The idea behind VAR is right. It’s just being executed *really* badly. — Tom Allnutt (@TomAllnuttAFP) February 28, 2018

No question #VAR is helping to get decisions right – no doubt. But you can't forget the fans in the ground. Fans shouldn't have to be reaching for their phones while the game is going on to find out what has happened. Detracts from the whole experience of being at a game. — Tom Farmery (@tom_farmery) February 28, 2018

Seeing this VAR again ruin a game is making me feel blessed I support a lower league team, I’ll never have to sit in a ground and put up with this nonsense — Lee Boyce (@leeboyce23) February 28, 2018

While this tweet sums up VAR in England perfectly.

Other than confusing fans, angering players and managers, making officials look stupid, wasting time, ruining the flow of the game, being expensive and then often not providing a definitive decision, I can't see a problem with VAR at all. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) February 28, 2018