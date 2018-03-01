FA Cup

Pochettino, fans blast ’embarrassing’ VAR

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and Spurs fans were left fuming on Wednesday despite beating Rochdale 6-1 in their FA Cup fifth round replay at Wembley.

The reason for their anger was the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) being trialled in the competition this season, as the system caused no end of confusion and delay following some controversial calls in the first half an hour.

Referee Paul Tierney and the VAR referee twice left the Wembley crowd in limbo as both teams benefited from decisions that were changed upon review.

First, on six minutes, Spurs forward Erik Lamela saw his strike ruled out, the play brought back after Fernando Llorente was penalised for a foul in the build up.

Then, on 25 minutes Rochdale’s Matt Done gave away a foul after pulling down Kieran Trippier. The linesman originally awarded a free-kick to Spurs on the edge of the area, but VAR showed that the foul continued into the box and after several minutes Tierney changed the free-kick to a penalty.

Then, after Son Heung-min slotted home, Tierney – without the help of VAR – booked Son, ruled out the goal and awarded Rochdale a free-kick because Son stuttered during his run up.

The controversial decisions left Pochettino livid.

“It was embarrassing. If we are going to kill emotion in football, people who love football are not so happy,” he said.

“It is difficult to keep focus on the football. I am not sure that the system is going to help.”

“We have the best referees in the world and don’t need too much.

“Football is about making a mistake. Like us, the ref can make a mistake. We understand football in this way.

“That’s why the referee should be the boss on the pitch and have the last word — always.”

