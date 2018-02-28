Llorente hat-trick sees Spurs into FA Cup quarters

Tottenham Hotspur eased to a 6-1 win over Rochdale in an FA Cup fifth round replay at Wembley Stadium which saw plenty of VAR controversy.

Tottenham 6 Rochdale 1

Son (23′) breaks the deadlock

Humphrys (31′) equalises

Llorente (47, 53′, 59′) scores a hat-trick

Son (65′) adds his second

Walker-Peters (90 3′) wraps the game up

Match summary:

The first half saw two Tottenham goals disallowed – one from Erik Lamela and another from Son Heung-min. Son put Tottenham ahead in the 23rd minute, but Rochdale equalised through Stephen Humphrys eight minutes later.

Spurs dominated from the get-go after the break, with Fernando Llorente scoring a hat-trick and Son bagging his second goal before Kyle Walker-Peters rounded off the rout.

Full report

Tottenham thought they had taken the lead in the seventh minute when Erik Lamela tapped in from close range after Josh Lillis could only parry a Son Heung-min shot. However, referee Paul Tierney disallowed the goal after consultation with the VAR due to a pull from Fernando Llorente on Harrison McGahey. The decision could easily have gone the other way.

15 minutes later, McGahey got lucky once again. He put his arm across Lucas Moura in the penalty area and Tottenham appealed. However, neither Tierney nor the VAR was interested.

Son finally broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute, using the space on the left after receiving the ball from Lamela to his advantage. Son cut in and fired the ball into the bottom corner.

Three minutes later, Tottenham had another penalty shout. This time, the VAR ruled in their favour after Kieran Trippier was fouled by Matt Done. Tierney had initially awarded a free-kick, but his decision was overturned.

However, from the ensuing spot-kick, Son’s goal was disallowed, as he overdid his feint during his run-up.

In the 31st minute, Stephen Humphrys made him pay. After being played through by Andrew Cannon, he took the ball wide of Michel Vorm with an exquisite first touch and tucked the ball into the net to equalise.

Dale nearly took the lead in the first minute of first half stoppage time. This time, Humphrys fed Cannon, who fired across Vorm and into the far post.

However, it took just a minute and a half after the break for Tottenham to get back in front. Lucas played Llorente through on goal with a perfectly-timed pass and he lobbed Lillis to score.

The pair combined with deadly consequence again in the 53rd minute. After Lucas was found by a clever pass from Son, he played the ball across for Llorente to tap in his second goal.

Six minutes later, the former Juventus striker sealed his hat-trick. Son set him up with a lovely chip from the right and he headed home with ease.

In the 65th minute, Son got on the scoresheet again. Lucas was the catalyst once more as he fed Lamela on the left. The Argentine played the ball across goal, setting Son up for a simple finish at the far post.

Lamela came close to scoring a goal of his own in the 73rd minute, when his free-kick rattled the post. Dele Alli was unable to turn his effort past Lillis on the follow-up.

Kyle Walker-Peters put the cherry on top in the third minute of stoppage time, tucking the ball under Lills after a one-two with Alli.

Tottenham marched on to the quarter-finals, where they will face Swansea away.