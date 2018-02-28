Carvalhal: Swans have FA Cup dreams

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal has FA Cup ambitions after Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday booked their place in the quarter-finals.

The Swans were held to a 0-0 draw in the first leg at Hillsborough Stadium, forcing a replay in Wales that they won to keep their cup hopes alive.

🦉🦉🦉 out!! Carlos Carvalhal gained some revenge over his former club as the Swans moved into the last 8️⃣️ of @TheFACup. Should they be concentrating on the league?https://t.co/fioDpraTyA — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) February 28, 2018

“All of us have dreams,” Carvalhal said. “The people who don’t have dreams are not happy people I think.

“The main competition for us is the Premier League, but we will have a week to prepare for the quarter-final, which is important, and we are near now. We have 90 minutes to try to get [to a semi-final at] Wembley, so let’s see what happens.”

The Swans took the lead just after the break at the Liberty Stadium through halftime substitute Jordan Ayew before Nathan Dyer sealed the win in the 80th minute.

“Sheffield Wednesday created problems for us in the first game and also again,” Carvalhal continued. “But I thought we had more opportunities in this game.

“We needed a bit more intensity and a bit more speed in the second half, and that’s why we put Jordan and Martin Olsson on at half-time. We felt after a couple of minutes that we could score and we did that.”

While Carvalhal admitted that the league remains the priority, with Swansea back in the relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s match against West Ham, he is proud to lead the club further in the competition than they have come in a generation.

“I am very happy and very proud of my players,” Carvalhal added. “I was born in 1965. The club didn’t do better than this in the cup since 1964, so it’s been a long, long time.

“I am happy we have achieved this. Now we will play either Rochdale or Tottenham at home and we could go to Wembley, so we are in a very good position.”