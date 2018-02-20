Probe to follow after Aguero clashes with fans

Wigan say they will investigate the crowd trouble that followed their shock 1-0 FA Cup victory over Manchester City on Monday.

City striker Sergio Aguero clashed with rival supporters, as Wigan’s stunning upset victory proved too much for some fans to handle.

Aguero appeared to lash out at a supporter during a pitch invasion immediately following the final whistle.

Objects including an advertising board were thrown at police and stewards from the end housing the away fans.

Wigan chairman David Sharpe has confirmed they will investigate what happened.

“The emotions of football can sometimes get the better of fans and that was evident last night. I don’t like to see what happened at the end of the game,” Sharpe told BBC Breakfast.

“We’ll have to look into it properly with the FA and the authorities over what was going on, but it looks like both City and Wigan fans weren’t being too pleasant to each other, and there was damage to the stadium.

“But that can be emotion of supporters sometimes. Things can get carried away. We’ve got to remain classy in certain situations and that’s the feeling we’re taking from last night.

“I don’t think it will detract from our victory – not one bit. I think people know how football is and what fans can do in a certain moment, they can get carried away.

“I think the main story is Wigan beating Man City, who were on for the quadruple. They’re favourites for the Premier League, the Champions League – and a League One club has just knocked them out of the FA Cup.”

Tempers were already frayed prior to the end of the match as a result of the red card handed out to Fabian Delph in the first half.

City boss Pep Guardiola and Wigan manager Paul Cook got into a heated argument on the side of the pitch, and then had a bust-up in the tunnel at half-time.

After the match, Cook criticised the Wigan fan who appeared to get involved in an altercation with Aguero.

“It’s not right is it?” said Cook. “It’s incorrect. But I’ve not seen the incidents, so I’d rather not comment. With all due respect, players’ safety is paramount for everyone.”

Guardiola said: “I was in the locker room, I didn’t see it. It’s safer when the fans are not there, but sometimes it happens. The fans respect the players and the players, the fans, and go inside.”