Internet reacts as Wigan end City’s quadruple hopes

Manchester City’s dream of completing only the second ever quadruple in football history ended on Monday evening when they lost 1-0 to League One side Wigan Athletic.

City were reduced to 10-men just before half time after Fabian Delph was shown a straight red in an incident that led to a heated argument between Pep Guardiola and Wigan boss Paul Cook.

Will Grigg then netted the winning goal 11 minutes from time against the run of play and Wigan held on to pull off one of the biggest shocks of the season so far.

Naturally, the result prompted lots of online reaction,

Manchester City's dream of only the 2nd ever quadruple of #UCL, league, cup and league cup ends as they are stunned by 3rd-tier Wigan 😮 pic.twitter.com/wDfhFB6dHQ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 19, 2018

Value of Wigan Athletic's squad: £11.2 Million Value of Manchester City's squad: £714.5 Million The beautiful game. pic.twitter.com/TByH87IN9L — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) February 19, 2018

What a night!!!! There aren’t enough words to describe the feeling!!!

Wigan Athletic 1-0 Manchester City!!!! pic.twitter.com/KE6sODogaB — David Sharpe (@DavidSharpe91) February 19, 2018

Wigan's last three FA Cup results v Manchester City, the most expensively assembled football team in history: WWW — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) February 19, 2018

Wigan Athletic 1-0 Manchester City pic.twitter.com/8YOVs3zBOx — bet365 (@bet365) February 19, 2018

Wigan playing Wonderwall as a victory song after knocking Manchester City out of the FA Cup.

Trolling level: expert. — Paul Wheeler (@fourthlinewing) February 19, 2018

Even City players and fans reacted to the defeat, although it is fair to say that they were provoked by the Wigan fans.

Aguero hits Wigan fan after he said something to him pic.twitter.com/wSx8PjdWga — BeanymanSports (@BeanymanSports) February 19, 2018

So Man City fans lose a game of football and all kick off and throw advertising hoardings at police officers because Wigan taunt them…. 😐 Classy 👏🏼#WIGMCI #wafcvcity #mcfc pic.twitter.com/miAh7V06fT — Dangerous Attack Bet (@dangerousattack) February 19, 2018

Some City fans tried to stay positive.

Manchester City are 16 points clear in the Premier League, virtually through to the next round of the Champions League and are in a League Cup Final this weekend. Losing to Wigan does not undermine their achievements thus far. Plenty more success to come their way! — Dan Cox (@DataInsightDan) February 19, 2018

But let’s leave the last word to the ‘Man on Fire’!