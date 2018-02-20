FA Cup

Internet reacts as Wigan end City’s quadruple hopes

Manchester City’s dream of completing only the second ever quadruple in football history ended on Monday evening when they lost 1-0 to League One side Wigan Athletic.

City were reduced to 10-men just before half time after Fabian Delph was shown a straight red in an incident that led to a heated argument between Pep Guardiola and Wigan boss Paul Cook.

Will Grigg then netted the winning goal 11 minutes from time against the run of play and Wigan held on to pull off one of the biggest shocks of the season so far.

