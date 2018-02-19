Wigan knock out 10-man Manchester City

Manchester City had to play the entire second half with just 10 men as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Wigan in the FA Cup fifth round at the DW Stadium on Monday.

Wigan Athletic 1 Manchester City 0 Walton keeps out Gundogan and Aguero

Bravo makes brave save to deny Roberts

Delph sent off just before half-time

Grigg scores late winner for Latics

Match Summary

Pep Guardiola’s side were mostly restricted to shots from outside the box as Christian Walton wasn’t worked enough, although the dismissal of Fabian Delph on the stroke of half-time had a big impact.

Will Grigg had gone close to opening the scoring in the first half, but he eventually made City pay with a fine winner 11 minutes from time to dump the runaway Premier League leaders out of the competition.

Full Report

Paul Cook’s men defended superbly throughout to limit the Citizens, who had an early sniff at goal when Sergio Aguero steered a header well over the crossbar from Bernardo Silva’s cross on the right in the third minute.

Christian Walton was called into action for the first time three minutes later as he got down to his right to save Ilkay Gundogan’s low shot from the edge of the area.

🔥🔥🔥 He just cannot stop scoring in the @EmiratesFACup!@WillGrigg's SEVENTH goal of the competition to send Latics into the next round!#wafc pic.twitter.com/2cyNvtJlyH — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) February 19, 2018

Claudio Bravo had to be alert to keep out Gary Roberts on nine minutes after a delivery from the right made its way past John Stones and Danilo, with the keeper saving at the feet of the midfielder.

Grigg went close three minutes later as he pounced on a loose pass from Danilo and advanced into the box before hitting the side-netting with an angled shot on the left.

Fernandinho should have done better at the other end on the half-hour mark when he blasted an effort high into the stands from 10 yards out after being picked out by Stones’ downward header.

Gundogan flashed a shot over from a tight angle on the right on 35 minutes after spinning way from his marker inside the box, while Danilo missed the target with two attempts from distance in the closing stages.

There was drama in first-half stoppage time as Walton pulled off a fine save to parry away Aguero’s fierce strike from 10 yards out on the right, before Delph was shown a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Max Power moments later.

The second half was a strange affair as 10-man City had the lion’s share of possession, which led to just one chance for the Latics, who made it count late on.

The visitors probed without fashioning clear openings, although Gundogan was presented with a half-chance on 48 minutes when a loose ball dropped into his path. The German’s parting shot from 20 yards out flew high over the bar however.

The hosts had offered nothing in attack until Grigg latched onto a through-ball that Kyle Walker failed to cut out, and the striker ran through on goal before slotting into the bottom-right corner of the net with a superb finish from 18 yards out.

City piled on the pressure in the final few minutes, but the closest they came was a tame header from Danilo was went straight to Walton in added time.