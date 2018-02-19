Pochettino: Not easy against FA Cup voodoo

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said it was tough going in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Rochdale in the FA Cup fifth round.

Ian Henderson put the Dale ahead just before the break, but Lucas Moura pulled Spurs level in the second half and Harry Kane gave them the lead from the penalty spot in the 88th minute, only for Steve Davies to force a replay in the 93rd minute.

Wembley here we come!@officiallydale earned a big pay day 💷💷💷after grabbing an injury-time draw against @SpursOfficial. Is the magic of the FA cup still alive?https://t.co/jfQocBbT5W — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) February 19, 2018

“It’s good news that we are going to play a replay at Wembley,” Pochettino said after being held by the club at the bottom of the League Two standings.

“It was a difficult game, just like it was at Newport. This type of game is so difficult and we have to be careful how we assess the performance. It’s the magic of the competition.

“We gave our best and tried to win but I repeat, it’s not easy to compete in these circumstances.

“In the first half, it was very disappointing that we conceded a goal in the last moment. It wasn’t a bad performance but we conceded.

“In the second half we increased our level and I think we deserved it, but that is football. We’re still alive in the competition and that’s most important.”

Spurs will now host the underdogs at Wembley for the replay next week Wednesday.