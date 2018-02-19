Guardiola: Bravo still No.1 in cups

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has assured goalkeeper Claudio Bravo that he is first choice in cup competitions, including the League Cup final.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s FA Cup fifth-round clash with Wigan Athletic, Guardiola said he would stick with the Chilean over Ederson for cup competitions like the match against the Latics and Sunday’s League Cup final against Arsenal.

“Claudio is going to play,” Guardiola said. “We are in the EFL Cup final thanks to him.

“I cannot forget what happened here against Wolves. He saved two rounds of penalties and the way he played.

“The goalkeeper is a different position to the other team-mates. It all depends on the performances and the quality but in these competitions, we are going to play Claudio.”

Guardiola went on to praise Bravo for his professionalism after Ederson was brought in from Benfica to be the club’s first-choice keeper in the Premier League and Champions League.

“He reacted perfect,” Guardiola added. “I know for the players – not just Claudio, the other ones – when they don’t play regularly it is not an easy situation. They are here to play, I understand completely.

“But he was perfect, he trained well as always. That is why, when he has to play, he is ready. He knows football changes situations from one day to another and he knows always he has to be ready like his team-mates.”