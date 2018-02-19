Dele Alli blasted online over penalty ‘dive’

League One strugglers Rochdale earned a trip to Wembley after holding Spurs to a 2-2 draw in the FA Cup on Sunday thanks to a last-gasp equaliser from Steve Davies.

Davies lashed home from inside the box to send the crowd at the Crown Oil Arena wild.

But instead of talking about the heroics of Keith Hill’s side, most of the post match conversation was centred on the antics of Spurs sub Dele Alli after he won a late penalty, going down in the box under a challenge from Rochdale’s Harrison McGahey.

Many fans thought that it was a dive and that Alli threw himself to the ground in order to win a spot kick, pointing out that he has done so many times before.

They also criticised him for apparently resorting to such tactics against a side from a lower division.

Hill, though, refused to criticised Alli.

“I have not seen it again but I’m led to believe he is looking for it [but] we get too involved in controversy,” he said.

“If a centre-forward or midfield player feels as though there is a penalty opportunity to be gained … brilliant – whether it is Dele Alli, Steve Davies, Ian Henderson, Andy Cannon it doesn’t really matter.

“I won’t hold it against him and if he does it for England in the summer and we win the World Cup I will certainly be supporting him.”

Fans were not so forgiving.

Dele Alli is an absolute embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/lQgcSGfrG4 — Jake Moore (@JakeMooreSport) February 18, 2018

Retweet if you think Dele Alli should be banned. pic.twitter.com/JOh5vF0F9S — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) February 18, 2018

We now go live to Dele Alli at Rochdale. pic.twitter.com/C7qfIqDgam — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) February 18, 2018

Superb dive from Dele Alli to win his side a penalty. Incredible technique. — Captain Arsebiscuits (@caparsebiscuits) February 18, 2018

Did Dele Alli just dive against League 1’s Rochdale?! 🤔⬇️ #ROCTOT — Football Daily (@footballdailyuk) February 18, 2018

Disappointing that Dele Alli still resorts to the cheap trick of diving when he’s shown he’s capable of far, far more — Richard Buxton (@RichardBuxton_) February 18, 2018

Just bumped into my TV & Dele Alli fell over — ⚽⚽️❤️⚽️⚽️ (@MsGoonerToni) February 18, 2018

FA should look into Dele Alli`s antics…….. #cheater — Sean Bass (@Basssn1) February 18, 2018

Not everyone thought it was a dive.

Dele Alli getting a lot of stick again for diving this season. Please correct us if you think we are wrong but this looks like clear contact and therefore a definite penalty.#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/wvAbdjMCFV — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) February 18, 2018

The question was asked by me, “Dele Alli has a reputation for diving, do you think he dived on this occasion?” @jjenas8 and @alanshearer both thought it was a blatant foul and a penalty, not a dive. And for what it’s worth, I agree. https://t.co/bVA7hVj2yJ — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 18, 2018

What do you think?