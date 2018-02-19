FA Cup

Dele Alli blasted online over penalty ‘dive’

League One strugglers Rochdale earned a trip to Wembley after holding Spurs to a 2-2 draw in the FA Cup on Sunday thanks to a last-gasp equaliser from Steve Davies.

Davies lashed home from inside the box to send the crowd at the Crown Oil Arena wild.

But instead of talking about the heroics of Keith Hill’s side, most of the post match conversation was centred on the antics of Spurs sub Dele Alli after he won a late penalty, going down in the box under a challenge from Rochdale’s Harrison McGahey.

Many fans thought that it was a dive and that Alli threw himself to the ground in order to win a spot kick, pointing out that he has done so many times before.

They also criticised him for apparently resorting to such tactics against a side from a lower division.

Hill, though, refused to criticised Alli.

“I have not seen it again but I’m led to believe he is looking for it [but] we get too involved in controversy,” he said.

“If a centre-forward or midfield player feels as though there is a penalty opportunity to be gained … brilliant – whether it is Dele Alli, Steve Davies, Ian Henderson, Andy Cannon it doesn’t really matter.

“I won’t hold it against him and if he does it for England in the summer and we win the World Cup I will certainly be supporting him.”

Fans were not so forgiving.

Not everyone thought it was a dive.

What do you think?

Comments