Mourinho: Disallowed Mata goal breached VAR rules

Despite his side’s 2-0 FA Cup fifth round win over Huddersfield Town, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was left feeling aggrieved after Juan Mata’s goal was controversially overruled by video review assistant Neil Swarbrick.

Mata thought he had scored United’s second goal on the stroke of half-time, but saw his strike disallowed for offside after referee Kevin Friend reviewed it.

Despite having expressed his support for video technology in football, Mourinho argued that overruling a goal because of a debatable offside decision was poor practice from Swarbrick.

“One of the problems is exactly what happened today, which goes a little bit against the words of the protocol,” said the Red Devils boss.

“The words of the protocol are something like a clear and obvious situation and for sure it was not a clear and obvious situation.

“But we know that it is experimental, and we have to accept. But I am speaking after a 2-0 victory.”

Mourinho has an unlikely ally in Huddersfield boss David Wagner. “The emotion was killed,” said the Huddersfield boss, who was even less sympathetic towards the decision than his counterpart.

“I said this immediately to Jose during the incident that, ‘Whatever will now be decided, whether this decision goes in our favour or not, I don’t like this’, and I’ve said this before.”

“The emotion is killed, the emotion in the stadium in the stands, for us managers in the dugout. This is why I don’t like this system. Maybe I am too traditional.”