Hughton hails Locadia’s debut display

Brighton manager Chris Hughton was happy to see new signing Jurgen Locadia score on his debut to help the team to a 3-1 win over Coventry on Saturday.

The Seagulls took the lead in the FA Cup fifth-round clash at the AMEX Stadium when Locadia scored in the 15th minute. Connor Goldson doubled the lead and Leonardo Ulloa secured the victory just past the hour mark, with Jonson Clarke-Harris bagging a consolation for the visitors.

Hughton was delighted with Locadia’s performance, after his switch from PSV Eindhoven on January 19, and especially the fact that he came through the clash unscathed.

“What was more important [than the goal] was he came through the game. He hasn’t played for close to two months and it was important he came through with no issues and looked quite strong,” said Hughton, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“He was in good form for PSV and was used to scoring goals. We are still learning about him. He has a flexibility in his game, he has not always played as a No 9, he played in a 4-3-3 at PSV on numerous occasions, sometimes in a wider area, and you probably saw that in his game today. To get off the mark in his first game I’m sure will give him a lift.”

“We certainly deserved it,” he added. “A lot of the talk before the game to the players was about attitude and the type of game it was and that if you don’t match the opposition’s endeavour then you can make it a difficult afternoon, but we started well and our application was really good.

“It’s obvious the difference in the levels but the only way you can show that is by applying yourself well.”