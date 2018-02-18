Evans stripped of WBA captaincy as ‘statement’

Alan Pardew admits he had to strip Jonny Evans of the West Brom captaincy to “make a statement”.

Former Manchester United defender Evans was one of four Baggies players who were forced to apologise for breaking a club curfew on a warm weather training trip to Barcelona last week.

Evans, along with Gareth Barry, Boaz Myhill and Jake Livermore, were all questioned by police after the alleged theft of a taxi in the Spanish city.

While West Brom boss Pardew selected Evans for Saturday’s FA Cup defeat against Southampton, the Northern Ireland international did not lead out the team.

Pardew said: “There was a problem in terms of selection because of the incident to go with my strongest team. But I felt I needed to make a little bit of a statement about the events.

“The guys’ professionalism, time-keeping and everything has been spot on. We’ve had this one crazy evening and it doesn’t reflect the work and the professionalism we do as a staff and as players.

“And that’s massively disappointing but it’s there now and we can’t get away from it.

“Obviously I was furious with what happened but at the same time, I’ve got to stay faithful to the players and give them a chance to remedy the situation. Gareth Barry was okay today but I thought Jonny was very good actually in the circumstances.”