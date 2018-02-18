Pogba an illness doubt for Sevilla tie

Paul Pogba is a doubt for Manchester United’s Champions League clash with Sevilla after pulling out of their FA Cup tie at Huddersfield through illness.

Pogba was due to start against the Terriers, but the French international took ill overnight on Friday and Jose Mourinho was told on Saturday morning that the midfielder would not be available.

Mourinho is unsure about how long Pogba will be confined to his sick bed.

But it does create doubt about the 24-year-old’s availability for Wednesday’s last 16 tie in Spain.

“Now is the time to think about Paul, to know what happened, why he didn’t feel good enough to play, can he play or be available to help us on Wednesday,” said Mourinho.

“Yesterday he was working normally with us. We prepared for the game, we gave the last touches in the tactical play, we gave the last touches on the set-plays and I told the players the team.

“He was in the team but this morning he was not feeling right to play. Then I have to prepare a new team. So he’s ill and now we have to wait to see what is going on.

“Just as curiosity, it was Michael Carrick who replaced Paul. Paul was going to play on the left side as a No 8 in a 4-3-3.

“Then when the doctor told me Paul was not feeling good to play. We moved Matic to the left which is not his favourite position and Michael to his traditional number six.”