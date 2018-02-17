Big guns avoid each other in quarter final draw

The Premier League’s heavyweights will avoid each other in the next round of the FA Cup after the draw was made for the quarter-finals.

Only five of the eight last 16 ties have been settled so far, but Manchester United and Chelsea have already moved a step closer to May’s Wembley final.

United’s reward for Saturday’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield is an Old Trafford clash against Brighton – a repeat of the 1983 final. The Seagulls are through to the quarter finals for the first time since 1986 after beating Coventry.

#MUFC have been drawn at home to Brighton and Hove Albion in the @EmiratesFACup quarter-finals. The tie will be played between 16-19 March. pic.twitter.com/lEEAFO0QhD — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 17, 2018

Chelsea coasted through the visit of Championship strugglers Hull City on Friday and they will now face a trip to Leicester City after the Foxes beat Sheffield United.

Manchester City head to League One Wigan on Monday and if they emerge triumphant, they will face Southampton at home.

It’s Leicester City away next for the Blues in the FA Cup! pic.twitter.com/wgjg0ssKaH — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 17, 2018

And in the final tie, Spurs will head to either Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea, if they can beat Rochdale on Sunday.

The ties will be played on the weekend of March 16 to 19.