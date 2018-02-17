Brighton a class above Coventry

Brighton & Hove Albion were never out of their comfort zone as they breezed into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Coventry City on Saturday.

Brighton & Hove Albion 3 Coventry City 1

Locadia scores on his debut

Goldson doubles Albion’s lead

Ulloa adds number three

Clarke-Harris pulls one back

Match Summary

Dutch forward Jurgen Locadia was making his debut for Albion after signing from PSV Eindhoven in January and took just 15 minutes to open the scoring when he latched onto a mishit cross from Anthony Knockaert.

The Premier League side were well in the driving seat at half-time after Connor Goldson doubled their lead with a towering header, giving the League Two side an almost impossible task after the break.

The match was put to bed in the second half when Leonardo Ulloa headed home a sublime cross in from Bruno before a consolation goal from Jonson Clarke-Harris put the Sky Blues on the scoresheet.

Full Report

Coventry made a confident start to the match and got their first shot at goal in the second minute when Shipley fired straight at Krul, but Locadia came closest to an earlier opener when a deep corner came in and caused a scramble in the Coventry box, with the Dutchman striking the ball against the upright from close range.

The woodwork at the other end was rattled again soon thereafter when Shipley floated in a peach of a corner that Clarke-Harris got a powerful header to that crashed against the crossbar.

It was an open start to the match and the deadlock was broken in the 15th minute when Brighton worked the ball wide nicely to Knockaert, who scuffed his cross into the box, but it somehow squirmed its way toward the penalty spot, where Locadia was arriving to sweep home his first goal for the club on his debut.

Brighton doubled their lead 34 minutes in with a textbook goal: Suttner provided a great delivery from a corner and Goldson, the big centre-half, towered above the rest of the pack to provide a thumping header.

Barrett looked to pull one back for Coventry in cheeky fashion when he controlled a bouncing ball and popped it up to smack on the half-volley, but what would have been a lovely goal flew well wide of the target. A couple of minutes later and Knockaert had a go, blasting over the bar after Ulloa had picked him out nicely.

Brighton had their third just past the hour mark after Bruno received the ball with time to look up and loft a delicate cross in towards Ulloa, unmarked in the box, who supplied a lovely header into the far corner.

Clarke-Harris almost pulled one back for Coventry soon after the restart when he got the smallest of touches to a low ball across the face of goal from Bayliss, sending it rolling out for a goal kick via a dink off the far post.

Goldson almost had his second soon afterwards when he kept pushing forward after picking up possession in midfield, arriving at the back post to meet a cross from March but unable to steer it on target.

Clarke-Harris had always looked like City’s brightest spark, and it was he who pulled a goal back for them in the 77th minute when a long free kick forward from the goalkeeper was allowed to bounce, and the striker pounced on the opportunity with a left-footed half-volley into the bottom corner at the far post.