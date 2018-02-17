Owls and Swans set for FA Cup replay

There were no goals between Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City in Saturday’s FA Cup clash at the Hillsborough Stadium, sending the match to a replay.

Sheffield Wednesday 0 Swansea City 0

Tie goes to replay at the Liberty Stadium

Match Summary

There were no goals in the first half as Wednesday made a confident start but were unable to carve out any real chances, while Swansea’s Mike van der Hoorn came closest to the opening goal with a close-range header from Kyle Naughton’s cross that produced a fine save from Sheffield goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

A switch-up of the Swansea’s frontline after the break did little to spark the game into life, as both team’s trudged their way to an eventual 0-0 draw that leaves the tie undecided and in need of a replay.

Full Report

The first chance of the match fell to Wednesday when Butterfield headed the ball down into the path of Reach steaming forward in the inside right channel, but his shot towards the far post was parried clear by Nordfeldt.

The Championship side had another half-chance in the sixth minute when Boyd made inroads down the left flank and crossed for Butterfield, who couldn’t place his header on target.

Dawson produced a stunning save to keep the scores level in the 37th minute when Van der Hoorn met Naughton’s cross with a powerful header from close range.

The second half continued in the same vein as the first, with neither side looking threatening at all. Boyd continued to maraud down the left flank and send in crosses for Reach and Nuhiu that both came to nothing, while Ayew, shortly after his introduction for Abraham, hit a timorous strike toward goal that reflected the lack of cutting edge on the pitch.

Both Ayew and another second-half substitute, Dyer, combined well in the 71st minute to tear a hole in the Sheffield defence, but the defenders were able to get a block in and send it behind for a corner.

The Owls thought they could win the tie in the second minute of added time when Reach got free down the inside-right channel. He could maybe have gone for goal but he spotted Joao arriving at the far post and tried to thread the cross through, but he wasn’t able to scramble it home and the offside flag was up anyway.