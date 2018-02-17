Chelsea understudies impress Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was impressed by his team’s performance in Friday’s 4-0 win over Hull City in the FA Cup.

Willian scored twice against the Tigers while Olivier Giroud got his first goal for the club and both of the Brazilian’s assists, putting their names in the hat to feature against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"For sure it was a positive night for us because we had the opportunity to rest important players, key players for us," Conte told BT Sport, with Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Marcos Alonso, N'Golo Kante, and Andreas Christensen all sitting out.

"But at the same time I saw players in good form. To have a lot of doubts before the Barcelona game is important, because I have different options. Now we have three days to decide on them."

The Blues seem to have returned to form just in time for the Barca clash, having suffered big back-to-back defeats against Bournemouth and Watford in recent weeks, but have beaten West Brom in the league and Hull in the cup since then.

"I think we lost two bad games, especially against Watford," Conte added. "But we played a good game at the end of a busy period.

"Now I think again we have confidence, but at the same time, the next two weeks we have to play massive games and we need to be strong.

"We need to face the games against Barca, [Manchester] United, [Manchester] City and Crystal Palace in the right way."