Vardy secures FA Cup progress for Leicester

The returning Riyad Mahrez set up Jamie Vardy for the only goal of the game in Leicester City’s FA Cup fifth round win over Sheffield United.

Mahrez starts

Vardy breaks the deadlock

Match Summary

The match saw Riyad Mahrez return to the Leicester starting XI for the first time since his failed January move to Manchester City and subsequent sulking. But not even his rekindled connection with Jamie Vardy could produce a goal in the first half, despite the England striker threatening on a couple of occasions.

The deadlock was finally broken in the second half by a precision header from Vardy, who was picked out expertly by Mahrez after the Algerian cut inside onto his left foot and floated in a cross from the right.

Full Report

Sheffield United made a bright and ambitious start to the match, and had their first shot at goal in the 10th minute when James Wilson got free down the left and tried to beat Kasper Schmeichel at his near post, but found that the Danish goalkeeper was up to the challenge. Minutes later, Vardy had a similar chance when released by Wilfred Ndidi, but Jake Wright was there to make the block.

After the first 15 minutes Leicester started to get a grip on the match, with Demarai Gray causing problems and teeing Vardy up for a first time thump from the edge of the box that the frontman sliced just wide. Ndidi sent a blistering strike at goal moments later, to force a save out of Jamal Blackman.

Harry Maguire needed to be sharp to deny Enda Stevens in the 32nd minute after an attempted clearance from Danny Simpson bounced back off Wes Morgan. Vardy then went close at the other end, again being denied by Blackman after Mahrez had released him.

The second half continued in the same vein as the first, with both sides moving forward with industry but little in the way of precision – Jack O’Connell in particular getting in the way of everything Leicester were able to throw at him.

But the goal finally arrived for Leicester in the 66th minute, and predictably it was the Mahrez-Vardy combination that unlocked the Championship side. The Algerian’s cross was perfect to pick out the Englishman, who got away from his man at the back post and supplied a quality header to beat Blackman.

The Foxes kept up the hunt after taking the lead, and Gray tested Blackman with a low effort from the edge of the box before. Moments later, Schmeichel needed to make a great save at the other end to deny George Baldock from equalizing after latching onto a low cross from David Brooks, who did well to make inroads down the left flank.

Leicester had the ball in the net again, only to have it scratched off for offside. Mahrez was the guilty party – straying beyond the last defender before heading Ben Chilwell’s cross back across goal for Vardy to tap in.

The Blades threw everything at it in the final stages, but Leicester were able to hold on to advance to the quarter-finals.