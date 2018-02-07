Tottenham get job done against Newport

Tottenham never looked like slipping up in their FA Cup fourth-round replay as they comfortably beat Newport County 2-0 at Wembley on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur 2 Newport County 0 Butler OG puts Spurs in front

Lamela doubles lead before HT

Llorente wasteful in second half

Alli denied by woodwork late on

Match Summary

Mauricio Pochettino’s side had survived a real scare in Wales when Harry Kane rescued a 1-1 draw with six minutes remaining, but the rematch in the English capital was pretty much a one-sided affair.

Dan Butler’s own-goal midway through the first half handed Spurs the lead, before Eric Lamela knocked the fight out of the Exiles in the 34th minute.

Full Report

The visitors made a lively start but they weren’t able to make the same sort of impact as in the first leg at Rodney Parade.

Son Heung-Min was causing them all sorts of problems with his energetic runs and the South Korean had the first chance of the game on four minutes when he advanced into the area from the left to fire wide from an acute angle.

Padraig Amond was presented with a good opportunity for the League Two outfit on 12 minutes as he got on the end of a deep cross from the right, but he directed a header over the crossbar from seven yards out.

Happy to be back 💪! Great victory for our fans and a clean sheet. Keep up the good work. #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/tBCH8sET72 — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) February 7, 2018

Danny Rose hit the side-netting from a narrow angle on the left in the 23rd minute after connecting with Moussa Sissoko’s overhit cross from the right, before a slice of luck handed Spurs the lead three minutes later.

Fernando Llorente found Sissoko in space on the right and the Frenchman’s low cross was diverted past Joe Day by Butler inside the near post.

Day was called into action twice in quick succession on 31 minutes as he parried away Eric Lamela’s strike from 19 yards out and blocked Son’s effort from a tight angle on the right at his near post seconds later.

Son steered a shot just wide of the left post on 33 minutes after being fed by Llorente, but Lamela doubled the hosts’ lead moments later with a fine finish from inside the box after combining with the Asian star.

Victor Wanyama looked to repeat his Liverpool heroics, but his shot from 25 yards out flew well over the target from Son’s lay-off in the 44th minute.

The north Londoners continued to carve out chances in the second half, but wastefulness in front of goal kept the Exiles in the tie.

Day had to be alert to keep out Lamela with a block at close range on 65 minutes after the Argentine latched onto Llorente’s aerial pass, before substitute Christian Eriksen steered Rose’s cutback just wide of the left post three minutes later.

Llorente then spurned two gilt-edged opportunities as he failed to hit the target with a free header from inside the box on 76 minutes and fired inches wide of the right post from seven yards out after latching onto Eriksen’s fine clipped cross in the 79th minute.

Eriksen forced Day into a smart save with a cross-shot from the right on 81 minutes, before substitute Dele Alli hit the bar from 14 yards out after being played in on goal by the Dane two minutes later.

Day did well to parry away Alli’s effort from 16 yards out soon after, and Michel Vorm was finally tested in stoppage time as he denied Scott Bennett from close range on the right to preserve his clean sheet.