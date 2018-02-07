Wagner eager to build on cup momentum

Huddersfield manager David Wagner saw his side put four goals past Birmingham City in the FA Cup on Wednesday and has challenged them to replicate that form in the Premier League.

The Terriers secured a fifth-round clash against Manchester United with their extra-time 4-1 fourth-round replay victory at St. Andrew’s on Wednesday, with goals from Steve Mounie (94′), Rajiv van La Parra (97′) and Tom Ince (106′).

The match had ended 1-1 after a Marc Roberts (60′) own-goal cancelled out a Che Adams opener (52′).

After the game, Wagner said: “We were not clinical enough in the opening 45 minutes. We could easily have doubled the score.

“I was very pleased with the performance, the effort and attitude. It was a fully deserved win against a difficult Championship side.

“We are delighted to be in the next round and to play Manchester United at home. First and foremost we are happy to have won as it is a win we required to build up the momentum for the Premier League.”

He added: “Fitness-wise we are at top level and it lifts the confidence playing in the Premier League. This is why our next home game against Bournemouth is so vital and why we have to make it an extraordinary match.”