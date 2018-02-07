Carvalhal hails Swansea’s professional display

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal was delighted with the intensity his players showed in the 8-1 thrashing of League Two side Notts County in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Tammy Abraham and Nathan Dyer both netted braces, before Kyle Naughton, Wayne Routledge, Tom Carroll, and Daniel James scored to move the Swans into the next round with consummate ease.

✅ 8️⃣ games unbeaten

✅ Our record win at the Liberty

✅ Through to the @EmiratesFACup fifth round pic.twitter.com/xyaDtDU5sk — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) February 6, 2018

Carvalhal urged his players before the game not to underestimate their opponents and to play with the same motivation as they did in the recent wins over Arsenal and Liverpool.

“I’m very happy and very proud of my players,” Carvalhal said, according to Sky Sports.

“I talked to them before the game and said play with a high motivation as we did against Arsenal and Liverpool.

“Our challenge is to motivate the players when we play teams below us because surprises appear when you are not completely focused and teams from another division take the game very serious.

“They are not a weak team, they are doing very well in their league, and put Brentford out of the cup away and played a difficult first game against us.

“But we played like we did against Liverpool and Arsenal and this makes all the difference.”