Swansea smash eight past Notts County

Premier League strugglers Swansea turned on the style in their FA Cup fourth-round replay on Tuesday as they thrashed Notts County 8-1 at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea City 8 Notts County 1 First-half braces for Abraham and Dyer

Husin reduces deficit before the break

Naughton punishes poor punch from Collin

Routledge further extends Swans’ lead

Carroll and James bag quality goals

Match Summary

A brace apiece from Tammy Abraham and Nathan Dyer put Carlos Carvalhal’s side firmly in the driving seat at half-time, although Noor Husin managed to pull one back for the Magpies.

The League Two club had no answer to the Swans’ relentless pressure in the second half as Kyle Naughton, Wayne Routledge, Tom Carroll and Daniel James sealed a comprehensive victory on a bitterly cold night.

Full Report

Dyer was the star of the show in sub-zero conditions, although Luciano Narsingh and Abraham also impressed for the hosts.

Dyer threatened after just four minutes as he pounced on a misplaced pass and beat one defender before shooting straight at Adam Collin from 18 yards out.

✅ 8️⃣ games unbeaten

✅ Our record win at the Liberty

✅ Through to the @EmiratesFACup fifth round pic.twitter.com/xyaDtDU5sk — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) February 6, 2018

Collin was called into action twice more inside the opening quarter of an hour to keep out Abraham and Dyer, before the on-loan Chelsea striker broke the deadlock on 18 minutes.

Narsingh combined well with Naughton on the right and delivered a low cross to the near post where Abraham got in front of his marker to turn the ball home from close range.

A swift counter-attack saw the Swans double their lead two minutes later when Dyer raced onto a through-ball from Abraham and beat Collin from 18 yards out with a first-time shot.

Dyer then picked out the bottom-left corner of the net with a clinical finish from Narsingh’s pass on the right in the 30th minute, and Mike van der Hoorn went close two minutes later from a corner that he headed over from six yards out.

The Magpies pulled one back out of nothing in the 35th minute as Husin latched onto a poor clearance from Sam Clucas and curled the ball in off the left post from inside the D.

That’s about as good as it got for Kevin Nolan’s men, although Jorge Grant drew a sharp save out of Kristoffer Nordfeldt with an effort from 16 yards out just before half-time.

The Welsh outfit still had time to add a fourth before the break as Abraham produced a similar finish to Dyer’s second goal as he curled the ball into the left corner of the net from Narsingh’s cutback in stoppage time.

Abraham was determined to grab a hat-trick, but he could only find the side-netting five minutes into the second half with a shot on the turn at the near post after controlling Narsingh’s pass.

7 – Swansea's 8-1 scoreline against Notts County is their biggest winning margin in their FA Cup history. Swanning. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 6, 2018

The Swans were celebrating their fifth goal on 53 minutes, with Naughton getting in on the act as he collected a weak punch from Collin at a corner to fire in off the keeper.

Routledge made it 6-1 just four minutes later with another fine finish, slotting into the bottom-right corner of the goal from inside the box on the left after County gave the ball away inside their own half.

Carroll produced another sublime finish on 65 minutes as he played a one-two with Routledge before curling a shot into the top-left corner of the net from 20 yards out.

Substitute James completed the rout eight minutes from time with a well-taken volley from 16 yards out after Abraham teed him up with a chested lay-off.