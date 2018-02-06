Huddersfield earn Man Utd showdown

Huddersfield needed extra-time to eventually see off Birmingham 4-1 in their FA Cup fourth round replay at St. Andrew’s on Tuesday.

Birmingham 1 Huddersfield 4 (aet) Adams on target on 52′

Roberts own-goal levels score on 60′

Mounie nets on 94

Van La Parra scores with 97′ played

Ince adds a fourth on 106′

Match summary

Che Adams put Birmingham into the lead at home but an unfortunate own-goal from Marc Roberts levelled the score to take the game into extra-time.

But it was all Huddersfield from then on in, with Steve Mounie, Rajiv van La Parra and Tom Ince handing the Terriers a respectable scoreline and a passage to the fifth round where they will face Manchester United.

Full report

Huddersfield were quickly out of the blocks with Collin Quaner seeing his shot saved before Scott Malone hit wide from the rebound.

Michael Morrison was just off target with a header moments later as he connected to a Craig Gardner delivery, ahead of a flurry of corners for the home side that Huddersfield dealt with comfortably.

David Stockdale then was grateful to collect at the feet of Steve Mounie at the back post as he tried to connect to a Quaner cross from the right-hand side.

And after Lukas Jutkiewicz hit over for the Blues on 30 minutes with a left footed drive from outside the box, Malone fired just wide when he had time to set himself with the half winding down.

120' FULL-TIME #bcfc 1-4 #htafc: David Wagner's men will now face @ManUtd in the Fifth Round of the @EmiratesFACup on Saturday 17 February 2018 at the @johnsmithstadia; 5.30pm kick-off. Ticket information will be released shortly. (AT) pic.twitter.com/BU0gJh4BNB — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) February 6, 2018

Birmingham would have been happy to go into the half-time break on level terms, but were rejoicing with 53 minutes played when Adams fired the home side into the lead.

Lukas Jutkiewicz did well to head the ball into Adam’s path where he rolled it past Jonas Lossl.

The celebrations were short-lived though as Huddersfield responded by forcing an own-goal from Roberts, with the ball bouncing off the defender after Stockdale had saved from Ince on the edge of the box.

The home side could have been ahead again but were denied off the goalline by Mathias Jorgensen as Adams got in behind the defence and fired in, while Gardner fired the rebound wide.

But with the unwanted prospect of penalties on the horizon, the Premier League side found some clinical finishing late on as Mounie first headed home a Malone cross at the far post before Van La Parra followed up an Ince effort that was palmed into his path.

Ince then sealed the tie with his 106th minute goal 30 seconds after the restart, while he may have had another with the final kick of the game that he fired wide as Huddersfield ended deserved winners and Birmingham chasing shadows.