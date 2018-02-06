Preview: Tottenham vs Newport County

Tottenham will be aiming for a spot in the next round of the FA Cup when they host Newport County in a fourth-round replay on Wednesday night.

Spurs come into the clash having drawn 2-2 with Liverpool in a dramatic back-and-forth Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday. A stoppage-time strike from Mohamed Salah appeared to clinch the win for the Reds, but Harry Kane netted a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time to salvage a point for the visitors.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have enjoyed a good run of form recently, having not tasted defeat in 10 games across all competitions, but have drawn three of their last four, including the 1-1 draw with the Exiles in the original fourth-round tie.

Meanwhile, the League Two outfit have experienced a dip in their form leading up to the midweek encounter. They were unbeaten for seven games but then lost 3-1 to Lincoln City and 2-0 to Colchester United in their most recent fixtures.

The Welsh club will, however, take heart from the 1-1 draw with Spurs at Rodney Parade on January 27. The hosts were on track to claim a shock victory over their top-flight opponents after Padraig Amond headed home Robbie Willmott’s cross, but Kane fired home in the 82nd minute to force the replay.

Speaking about the mammoth job ahead, Exiles manager Michael Flynn said: “With the way that modern football is and the amount of money the big boys can spend on players and their squad depth, this would be the biggest result in the club’s history. It means everything for the club.”

In team news, Spurs have a virtually full-strength squad, with only Toby Alderweireld and Lucas Moura short of match fitness.

David Pipe is a doubt for Newport, but he was on the bench against Colchester at the weekend and may feature.