Preview: Birmingham vs Huddersfield

Huddersfield boss David Wagner believes Tuesday’s FA Cup fourth-round replay against Birmingham at St Andrew’s is an important game to return to winning ways.

The Terriers have struggled for form in 2018 in the Premier League having recorded five defeats in a row and have since dropped into the relegation zone.

As such, Wagner takes the view that finding confidence with a victory is critical if they are to retain their status in England’s top flight. They lost in 2-0 in their last league encounter to Manchester United.

“We like to compete, be successful against Birmingham away,” the German said. “This is the not the easiest occasion, but if we want to play Manchester United again we have to win.

“Every win can help to give you a better feeling, a better mood, a better atmosphere. I absolutely understand the boos [from the first game]. Yes, they are a good side and are a big name in the Championship.

“We are the Premier League side and we play at home against Birmingham City – we have a lot of respect for what they have done but the expectation is that we win because we are the Premier League side.

“This is a present you get when you come through – this is a nice present. We have had this once this season and we’d like to have it again. It doesn’t look like we have a lot of numbers with the injuries we have at the minute.”

The Blues are currently 19th place in England’s second tier and may be looking to produce a surprise on home soil.

In team news, Jonathan Grounds and Jacques Maghoma are unavailable for the hosts. Isaac Vassell also remains out of action.

For the visitors, Laurent Depoitre and Christopher Schindler are sidelined while Danny Williams is also injured.