Preview: Swansea vs Notts County

Swansea will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run when they host League Two side Notts County in an FA Cup fourth-round replay on Tuesday night.

The Swans come into the clash on the back of a 1-1 draw with Leicester on Saturday, which left them seven games unbeaten in all competitions, – a streak that includes a 1-0 win against Liverpool and a 3-1 triumph over Arsenal.

Speaking to the press after the Foxes stalemate, Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal said: “My team also showed that we do not just have commitment, they have the belief they can turn things around, they are strong in this moment.

“This is not the first time, if you remember against Arsenal we were losing 1-0 and after we react very fast and achieve three goals. And Watford was the same, so we are turning games, which is very important.

“And as a manager I am very happy as this means the mental part of the team is very strong at this moment, and the belief, and this will be important come the end of the season. With organisation and calm we achieved an important point.”

Meanwhile, the Magpies thrashed Crewe Alexandra 4-1 in their most recent outing, which was their first win in five games across all competitions. Prior to the victory, they drew 1-1 with Swansea in the original fourth-round tie, following defeats to Exeter City and Crawley Town.

Speaking after the success over Crewe, County boss Kevin Nolan said: “I thought the lads were fantastic and they got exactly what they deserved.

“It could have been a lot more with the chances they created. Some of the play at times was magnificent and some of the goals proved what the team possesses.”

In team news, Swansea will be without Leroy Fer and Wilfried Bony after the pair both picked up serious injuries at the weekend, while the visitors should have a full-strength squad.