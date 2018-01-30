City face Wigan in FA Cup fifth round

Manchester City will face League One leaders Wigan in the fifth-round of the FA Cup in a repeat of the 2013 FA Cup final.

Wigan upset City to lift the trophy four years ago, with Ben Watson heading an injury-time winner for the Latics at Wembley.

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United side face a trip to either Huddersfield or Birmingham, while Chelsea will play Championship side Hull at Stamford Bridge.

In the FA Cup fifth round, we will play Hull City at Stamford Bridge. pic.twitter.com/sgf5fMtnqH — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 29, 2018

Tottenham will face a trip to either Millwall or Rochdale, provided they can get past Newport in their fourth-round replay at Wembley.

Coventry, winners in 1987, face a long trip south to Brighton, while conquerors of Liverpool West Brom will play Southampton at the Hawthorns in the only guaranteed all-Premier League tie.

Notts County or Swansea face a possible trip to Hillsborough, which could mean new Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal returning to the club that sacked him just weeks ago.

Leicester host Championship side Sheffield United in the fifth round’s other tie.

Full FA Cup fifth-round draw:

Sheffield Wednesday v Notts County/Swansea

West Brom v Southampton

Chelsea v Hull City

Leicester v Sheffield United

Huddersfield/Birmingham v Manchester United

Millwall/Rochdale v Newport/Tottenham

Brighton v Coventry

Wigan v Manchester City

Ties to be played from February 16-18.