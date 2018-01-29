Benitez: Newcastle unlucky against Chelsea

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez believes his team deserved better than the 3-0 defeat they were handed by Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth-round on Sunday.

The Magpies were eliminated from the competition after a brace from Blues striker Michy Batshuayi and a free-kick from Marcus Alonso that found the back of the net.

Despite the scoreline, Benitez insists his players performed well and controlled large parts of the game, only to concede from counter-attacks.

“No, I don’t think so," said Benitez, when asked if it was a fair result, according to the Shields Gazette.

“I think during that first half that we did really well – we had chances and we were on top of them. For me, we were controlling the game, and then we made a mistake on a counter-attack.

“We were unlucky with the second counter-attack at the end of the second half too.

“Then, obviously, 2-0 down against a good team … they were much better because we were much more open and more exposed.

“When you have to play against Chelsea away, normally you know that (because of) the difference between the top six and the other teams, it’s really, really difficult,” he added.

“We tried. We played really, really well in the first half in my opinion, trying to do what we needed to do to put them under pressure, then afterwards the difference in quality in some situations was key.”