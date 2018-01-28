Guardiola sweating on Sane injury

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reckons Leroy Sane could be sidelined for up to a month with the ankle injury he suffered against Cardiff on Sunday.

The Citizens booked their place in the FA Cup fifth round after running out 2-0 victors over the Bluebirds at the Cardiff City Stadium, although it came at a price.

Sane was caught by a studs-up challenge from Joe Bennett just before half-time and did not emerge for the second half, with Sergio Aguero taking his place.

Guardiola expects the Germany international to be ruled out for at least a fortnight, which put him in doubt for the trip to Basel in the UEFA Champions League last 16, while the Spaniard reiterated his call for referees to protect the players.

"He will be out for a while, minimum two to three weeks or a month. We will see tomorrow exactly," Guardiola said after the match.

"I have said many times, all the referees have to do is protect the players – not just the Manchester City players, all players.

"It's not because one player is more brave to kick. The only thing the referees can do is to protect the players. It kept happening.

"So for the football in general and the players – because they are the artists – we need to take care of them. I've said it many times but they need to protect them."