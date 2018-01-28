Chelsea see off Toon challenge

Chelsea secured their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday courtesy of a couple of goals from Michy Batshuayi.

Chelsea 2 Newcastle United 0

Batshuayi on target on 31'

Batshuayi scores again on 44'

Alonso smashes home on 72'

Match summary

Batshuayi bagged a brace alongside a Marcos Alonso stunner to see off the challenge of Newcastle in their FA Cup fourth-round clash.

Full report

Newcastle settled quickly at Stamford Bridge with Jonjo Shelvey seeing a lot of early ball for the visitors.

Some good early pressing unsettled the Chelsea players and Willy Caballero was forced to punch clear a good early Matt Ritchie delivery into the area.

Chancel Mbemba was looking to stifle the movement of Eden Hazard but was overzealous with a 17th-minute challenge, although the Belgian attacker was unable to make the most of the resultant set-piece, with a shot straight into the Newcastle wall.

Massadio then cleared under pressure as Gary Cahill headed a Hazard corner towards the Toon goal Caballero stopped a Shelvey toe-poke, as the midfielder connected to a Haidara pass.

Chelsea were looking sluggish but nevertheless took the lead on 31 minutes as Batshuayi tapped home past Karl Darlow as he raced onto a Hazard pass that Alonso allowed to run through to Batshuayi in acres of space, for his ninth goal of the season.

Dwight Gayle was off the pace as Haidara whipped in an inviting cross from the left after getting forward well, while Cabellero made a relatively comfortable low save from Gayle with 36 minutes played.

Antonio Rudiger then came close to adding a second before the break, having cut onto his left foot before curling a shot just wide of Darlow's right-hand upright.

Shelvey forced Caballero into a good low save on 42 minutes, and despite having been the better side for parts of the first half, Newcastle were two goals down when Batshuayi fired in off of Jamal Lascelles following a swift Chelsea counter and a super ball from Hazard to pick out the goalscorer.

The away side responded immediately but both Shelvey and Mbemba were denied by Caballero as the half drew to a close.

Antonio Conte's Chelsea started the second half dominating possession and Pedro really should have added a third with a shot he skied over from a Rudiger cross from that landed at his feet after a poor touch from Lascelles.

Henry Saivet was off target on 55 minutes when Ritchie's free-kick deflected into this path, while Darlow did well to keep out a rasping volley from Marcos Alonso moments later.

Danny Drinkwater was unable to close out this game as he pulled wide from a Pedro cut-back after a swift move forward involving Batshuayi, but Alonso's 72nd-minute strike ended all hope of Newcastle fighting their way back into this game.

Alonso wheeled away in celebration after bending a superb free-kick over Darlow's defensive wall for seventh of the season.

Ross Barkley replaced Hazard for his home debut after the goal, as Newcastle substitute Jacob Murphy failed to test Caballero and Darlow denied Pedro with a good save on 79 minutes.

Darlow was able to keep out Davide Zappacosta after he was set up by Barkley and Batshuayi, to deny him a third goal, with his feet, and again in stoppage time, with the Chelsea striker eager for a hat-trick.

But it ultimately ended in a 3-0 victory for an out-of-sorts Chelsea, who weren't wholly troubled by Rafa Benitez's side.