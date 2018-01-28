Klopp laments ‘bad defending’ in FA Cup loss

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp slammed his team’s defending following their 3-2 home loss to West Brom on Saturday, but said the visitors deserved to win.

The Anfield side crashed out of the FA Cup as an early brace from Jay Rodriguez and Joel Matip’s own goal saw the visitors take a 3-1 lead into the break following Roberto Firmino’s opener.

Mo Salah pulled one back late on but it wasn’t enough as Alan Pardew’s side hung on for the win.

Klopp blamed the defeat on poor defending.

“It’s obvious what we did wrong and we only have ourselves to blame,” said Klopp. “The second goal was just, wow, really bad defending from the whole group. That’s not how defending should be.

“We didn’t use the chance on the penalty and then their third goal must be off-side. What can you do?

“We had to show character in the second-half. We chased the game and maybe scored the second goal too late. When you start how we did you cannot play your best football game.

“They tried to save some time – which was normal – and in the end, West Brom deserve it because they scored three goals and we only scored two. They did well and fought with passion. But we have only ourselves to blame.

He added that he would take some time to consider things before speaking to the players.

“I think it makes sense to sleep another night on it [before talking to the players] to really analyse the game. We wanted to show that we really want to stay in this competition. Tomorrow we have to [analyse].

“It’s not the first game I’ve lost, and not the first game I’ve wanted to win really desperately and lost. It’s just a bad feeling, but it’s deserved, for me, for the boys, it’s deserved.”

The online reaction to the loss was all too predictable.

Liverpool paid £75m for Van Dijk thinking he’d improve their defence and everytime he’s played they’ve conceded. — ‏ً (@AlexisRole) January 27, 2018

I changed my Facebook password to "Liverpool's defence" but Facebook notified me that it's too weak. Any advice? #LIVWBA — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) January 27, 2018

Good thing Liverpool spent £75m on a defender. Sorted their defence right out. — Doc (@Doc_Joshi) January 27, 2018

Liverpool’s attack literally strikes fear into every opposition defence. It’s defensive errors holding them back. Okay, there’s a lack of creativity, but upgrading the entire back four and signing a goalkeeper should surely be the priority, no? — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) January 27, 2018