Moyes vows to punish Masuaku over spitting incident

West Ham manager David Moyes has vowed to punish Arthur Masuaku for his “despicable” actions after he was sent off for spitting in their FA Cup loss at Wigan.

The midfielder was red carded in the 49th minute after spitting at opposition forward Nick Powell as the Hammers crashed out of the FA Cup 2-0.

Masuaku spat at Powell as the Wigan midfielder walked away after challenging him, an action that left Moyes angry.

“Ultimately, Arthur, what he’s done, was despicable,” Moyes said.

“He will deserve everything he gets and he will get something off us as well. It’s unacceptable, totally unacceptable.

“The referee (Chris Kavanagh) doesn’t see it and can’t see it. So it was the players’ reaction that got him sent off. Ultimately they got the right decision so I can have no qualms about it.”

There is a mandatory six-game ban for spitting so Masuaku faces being out until mid-March.

The Scot said he was stunned by Masuaku’s actions.

“I’ve not seen it from him,” he added. “We’ve given him a game, played him all the time, tried to give him a chance, he wasn’t really in the team.

“We like him, he’s a really good boy around the club. I’ve enjoyed him so I’d have to say it is out of character. If you do that then you’re going to get the punishment in any walk of life.

“I just asked him, did he spit and he said, ‘Yes’. You can’t do that anywhere. We’ll deal with it appropriately.”

Fans were also not impressed.

Arthur Masuaku given a straight red for spitting at a Wigan player. Ridiculous behaviour. — West Hαm Sociαl (@WestHamSocial) January 27, 2018

Cisse and Evans got banned for 7 and 6 games for spitting. Absolutely disgusting and stupid from Masuaku. Could be a lengthy ban. — Geo Mackie (@redhammer8) January 27, 2018