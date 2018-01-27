Liverpool sent packing by Baggies

West Bromwich Albion clung on for a dramatic 3-2 win over Liverpool in a pulsating FA Cup fourth round encounter at Anfield on Saturday night.

Liverpool 2 West Brom 3

Firmino scores and misses penalty

Rodriguez bags a brace

Dawson goal disallowed

Matip scores own-goal

Salah pulls one back

Match Summary

A match that truly had everything began at a furious pace with Roberto Firmino opening the scoring in just the fifth minute. A quick-fire double from Jay Rodriguez (7′, 11′) gave West Brom the lead before Michael Dawson’s headed goal was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee system.

The VAR system was featured again in the decision to award Liverpool a 27th minute penalty, which Firmino missed. Joel Matip then put the ball into his own net deep into first-half injury time to seal a quite incredible opening 45 minutes of football.

Liverpool fought back in the second period but, despite Mo Salah pulling one back in the 78th minute, they were unable to overturn the first half deficit.

Full Report

The early signs were good for the home side and they quickly had West Brom under pressure. Salah took advantage of some poor defending by Jonny Evans to nip into the box and unleash a fierce shot that was well saved by Ben Foster. However, the ball fell to Firmino on the edge of the area and he chipped it calmly into an empty net.

📷 You’ll have a big smile on your face up there tonight, big man 💙#WBA pic.twitter.com/kPbvUDmTNX — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 27, 2018

The Baggies were not behind for long, though. Straight from the kick-off, they moved up the field with Chris Brunt playing Rodriguez in with a deft throughball, and the striker let the ball run past him before thumping the ball into the top corner.

They were not done there. Grzegorz Krychowiak showed a neat bit of skill to go past Emre Can before spraying the ball out wide to Kieran Gibbs on the left wing. The fullback played into the box, right at the feet of Rodriguez, who steered expertly into the goal.

Then the drama really began. West Brom thought they had pulled two goals clear in the 20th minute when Dawson headed the ball past Simon Mignolet. However, the referee decided to check the goal via the VAR system and the goal was ruled out after it was determined that Gareth Barry had interfered with play from an offside position.

The review system was called into action again in the 26th minute when Salah was felled in the box by Jake Livermore and eventually the penalty was given. Unfortunately for the home side, Firmino smashed it into the crossbar and the score remained 2-1.

A frustrating night at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/PmtnWhBGtg — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 27, 2018

A late Baggies attack finally brought them the third goal they had been looking for, but following in the tradition of the game, it did not come from an expected source. Dawson, once again finding himself way up the field, volleyed a cross into the danger area and after a couple of bounces, the bal;l deflected off Matip and into the goal. The uncertainty of Liverpool’s defending was glaringly exposed once again.

After the break, Liverpool hogged possession and West Brom sat back to defend their lead. Despite having all the space in the world, the Reds were disappointingly unable to create many real chances. The one exception being when Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped a wicked cross into the box for Firmino, who deflected it into the path of Salah, who then thread his shot into the bottom corner to pull one back for Liverpool.

Unfortunately, the match petered out as the host’s normally fluent attack seemed uncharacteristically completely out of ideas and West Brom claimed a thoroughly entertaining 3-2 win.