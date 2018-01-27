Kane saves sloppy Spurs

A late Harry Kane goal was all that stood between Newport County and a massive upset in the FA Cup as they drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night.

Newport 1 Tottenham 1

Amond opens scoring

Kane levels late

Spurs poor throughout

Match Summary

The magic of the FA Cup was on full display at Newport Stadium where Newport County came within minutes of an historic win.

Spurs struggled on a bumpy pitch, where professional rugby games are also hosted, and the home side took full advantage, taking the lead through Padraig Amond in the 38th minute.

However, it wasn't meant to be as Tottenham's star striker poached a leveller in the 82nd minute to earn the Premier League outfit a replay at Wembley.

Full Report

Spurs were all at sea at the start of the match, trying to play their slick, possession-based game on a scuffed up pitch.

The home side played smartly, using long balls to turn the defence around and the long throw-in very effectively.

Frank Nouble should have put Newport ahead inside the opening five minutes when Eric Dier was caught too high up the pitch and the midfielder was through one-on-one with Michel Vorm, but disappointingly blazed his shot well over the bar.

The first glimpse of danger posed by Newport came from Ben Tozer around the 10-minute mark when he lobbed a long throw over the Spurs backline causing all sorts of panic, but Scott Bennett couldn't fully capitalise and flashed his shot wide.

The second glimpse came in the 38th minute when the midfielder flung another throw down towards the corner flag, once again catching the Tottenham back four completely off-guard, allowing Bennett to chip the ball in for Amond to muscle above Kieran Trippier and head his side into the lead.

Not long afterwards they nearly made it 2-0 as Dier struggled to adequately deal with an incoming cross, gifting another chance to Amond, but this time his shot was turned onto the post by a fine save from Vorm.

After the break Spurs absolutely dominated possession. At times it was difficult to remember the last occasion Newport actually had the ball at their feet.

They almost drew level in the 57th minute when Trippier dropped a pin-point cross onto Kane's head, but somehow the striker headed over the bar when it seemed easier to score.

Their pressure finally paid off in the 82nd minute when Heung-Min Son expertly used the outside of his boot to flick a corner on to an unmarked Kane at the back post, and this time the England international made no mistake, bringing the score to 1-1 and earning his side another chance at qualifying for the fifth round of the FA Cup.