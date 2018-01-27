Huddersfield and Blues share spoils in Yorkshire

Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City shared the spoils in Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie at John Smith’s Stadium in West Yorkshire.

Huddersfield Town 1 Birmingham City 1

Jutkiewicz goes close in early stages

Mounie hits opener for home side

Jutkiewicz levels for City

Lolley misses late chance

Match summary

Championship strugglers City showed little fear and came close to opening the scoring through Lukas Jutkiewicz. Town made them pay when Steve Mounie scored in the 21st minute.

The visitors kept coming forward and were rewarded when Jutkiewicz equalised in the second stanza.

FT – Huddersfield Town 1 (Mounie 21) Blues 1 (Jutkiewicz 54) We head to St. Andrew's for a replay. #BCFC pic.twitter.com/osjehT01FU — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 27, 2018

Match report

It was a cagey opening for both teams although Jutkiewicz came close to opening the scoring inside 20 minutes as he fired just wide from Carl Jenkinson's low cross in the 16th minute.

Yet, Mounie got the opening goal five minutes later for the home team when he connected with Florent Hadergjonaj's cross from the right-hand side before powering a strike beyond a helpless David Stockdale in goal.

Just before the half-an-hour mark, Michael Hefele picked out Collin Quaner who saw his curling effort well saved by Stockdale. Midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri met the rebound but headed just wide.

Just before the break, Rajiv van La Parra blazed over the bar after good work from Quaner. However, following the interval the Blues were back in the contest. From Hefele's poor clearance, Jutkiewicz fired into the bottom corner beyond a stranded Joel Coleman in the 54th minute.

Stockdale made a great save four minutes later as he turned aside Philip Billing's drive from 20-yards out. It was end-to-end stuff and Spanish attacking midfielder Jota then fired just wide from 25-yards.

The match continued to sway either way and in the 80th minute, the home team were in debt to Coleman as he produced a superb save from Jutkiewicz.

At the death, Joe Lolley had an opportunity to win the game but struck his shot over the bar after good combination play between Scott Malone and Quaner.