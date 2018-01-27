Notts hold Swansea in FA Cup

A Jon Stead goal in the second half, after Luciano Narsingh gave Swansea City the lead, was enough for Notts County to secure a 1-1 draw at Meadow Lane in Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie.

Notts County 1 Swansea City 1

Narsingh gives Swans lead before half-time

Sanches goes close

Dickinson misses chance

Stead levels

Match summary

The Premier League visitors dominated possession but were restricted from strikes from distance. Just before the break, the Swans hit the front through Narsingh.

The League Two team showed character and managed an equaliser in the second stanza when 34-year-old striker Stead struck home.

FT #Notts 1-1 Swansea. It's all over. A superb FA Cup tie at Meadow Lane, where the sides could not be separated. Jon Stead's goal earning Notts a deserved replay after Narsingh put the Premier League side ahead in the first half. pic.twitter.com/2ido9knvzl — Notts County FC (@Official_NCFC) January 27, 2018

Match report

Swansea dominated possession for most of the match but were largely restricted to creating chances through crosses or long-range shots by some strong defending from the County players.

Wing-back Connor Roberts, in particular, was at the heart of many of Swansea attacks and in the 24th minute swung in a dangerous cross, which Wilfried Bony sent wide.

The Swans opened the scoring on the verge of half-time when substitute Ki Sung-Yeung drove into the box and slipped the ball to Narsingh, who drove a shot into the bottom left-hand corner.

The Magpies showed fight in the second stanza as Jorge Grant fired wide from Carl Dickinson's delivery. Not long after, winger Terry Hawkridge sent in a good cross which Grant narrowly headed wide of the target.

With that said, the Magpies fought back when Stead was sharp to react in the area and fired home to level matter in the 62nd minute. The away team then had a moment to move back into the lead but Tammy Abraham missed his chance.

Substitute Jordan Ayew had a good chance in the closing stages but saw his effort well saved by goalkeeper Adam Collin. At the death, Bony nearly grabbed the winner from Tom Carroll 's cross but his header went just wide.