Murray spares Brighton’s blushes

Brighton needed an injury time goal from Glenn Murray to claim a fortuitous 1-0 FA Cup fourth round win over Championship outfit Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough 0 Brighton 1

Boro look strong throughout

Brighton barely able to get into the game

Murray steals win

Match Summary

Middlesbrough gave a good account of themselves throughout the match and actually created more chances than their Premier League opponents.

However, it only takes one moment to determine a match and Murray scored in added time at the end of the game to secure Brighton's place in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

✔️ A familiar story… 2️⃣ @EmiratesFACup games

2️⃣ last minute goals ➡️ Fifth Round 😎#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/mlooiF5dsO — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) January 27, 2018

Full Report

After a cagey start from both sides, Martin Braithwaite had the first real chance of the match around the 15-minute mark when he got on the end of a George Friend cross, but sent his header over the bar.

The only meaningful opportunity of the first period for Brighton came through a Markus Suttner free-kick, but it was high and wide and wouldn't even warrant a mention if the Premier League side had been able to engineer anything else in the opening stanza.

Ashley Fletcher, Daniel Ayala and Patrick Bamford all came close to putting Boro ahead but were thwarted by a combination of poor finishing and good goalkeeping.

After the break, Brighton looked much better but still struggled to create any meaningful chances.

There was a long delay around the hour mark after an unfortunate collision between Jiri Skalak and Darren Randolf, which resulted in the former needing to be subbed off, but Randolf appeared to be fine to continue.

Gibson and Ayala then both failed to find the target with headers in quick succession as the hosts continued to pile on the pressure.

However, it wasn't meant to be for the Championship side and, in a cruel twist of fate, a momentary lapse in defensive concentration afforded Murray some space in the box and he buried his chance to secure his side a late, and thoroughly undeserved 1-0 win.