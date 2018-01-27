Hammers stunned by Wigan

League One outfit Wigan Athletic produced one of the biggest shocks of the day when they beat West Ham United 2-0 in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Wigan 2 West Ham 0

Home side dominates

Grigg bags a brace

Masuaku dismissed

Hammers dumped out of FA Cup

Match Summary

Wigan were in the ascendancy for most of the match and took the lead through Will Grigg after just seven minutes.

West Ham showed barely any fight even after going a goal down and Grigg was able to wrap up the win from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute.

🔥 @WillGrigg is now our highest single-season goal scorer in the @EmiratesFACup since our election into the @EFL 👏 He is the competition's leading scorer this season with 6⃣#wafc pic.twitter.com/yxu6ljksTg — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) January 27, 2018

Full Report

The home side burst out of the blocks and took a deserved lead just seven minutes into the match.

The West Ham defence gave Nathan Byrne too much space on the wing and he was able to drift a lovely cross onto the head of Grigg, who made no mistake from six yards out.

Nick Powell has a chance to double their lead 10 minutes later but sent his long-range attempt over the bar as, against all expectations, it was the Hammers who struggled to get into the game.

Aaron Cresswell had their best chance of the half in the 28th minute but was unable to hit the target from the edge of the area.

The visitors just did not seem up to the occasion or didn't care, but it was more of the same after the break and things got even worse four minutes after the restart when Arthur Masuaku was given his marching orders.

Unsurprisingly, their game dropped even more after going a man down and Grigg sent a header wide in the 56th minute as it seemed just a matter of time before the hosts wrapped the game up.

And so it proved to be when Reece Burke conceded a penalty for handball in the 62nd minute, which Grigg sent straight down the centre of the goal to make it 2-0 and secure the win.