Southampton overcome Hornets in FA Cup clash

A first-half strike from Jack Stevens was the difference as Southampton managed to beat Watford 1-0 at St Mary’s Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Stevens opens scoring

Bertrand forced off with injury

Boufal penalty appeal

Match summary

Stevens put Saints in the driving seat as he bagged his first goal in a Southampton shirt after an initial effort from Shane Long was saved.

Early in the second half, Sofiane Boufal thought he had a penalty after being knocked over in the danger area by Andre Carrillo but the challenge wasn’t deemed bad enough for a spot-kick to be awarded.

Javi Garcia’s first game in charge of the Hornets got off to the worst possible start as Stevens gave Saints an early lead as he followed up a shot from Long to slot home a good right footed effort from the centre of the box in just the fourth minute.

Richarlison de Andrade came close to an equaliser from a free-kick five minutes later as he curled in a good effort which just crept past the top right corner.

Long had a chance to extend the lead for Saints on the brink of the 20-minute mark when he got a good header away, but his effort drifted to the left of the post.

After 36 minutes, Cedric Soares had a go from 25 yards out, but Orestis Karnezis was well positioned and got down low to make a comfortable save.

Saints were then dealt a big blow as Ryan Bertrand was forced off the field with an injury before half-time and had to be replaced by Jeremy Pied shortly before break, where Stevens' goal was all the, separated the two sides.

Shortly after the interval, Saints thought they had a penalty when Boufal went down in the box after a challenge from Carrillo, but his appeals were in vain as referee Robert Madley waved play on.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg let loose a brilliant effort from 25 yards that thundered onto the crossbar and Watford breathed a heavy sigh of relief.

As the Hornets searched for an equaliser, substitutes Roberto Pereyra and Stefano Okaka combined, with the latter managing to get a low driving shot away which goalkeeper Alex McCarthy held.

Richarlison then managed to play a dangerous ball that Steven Davis turned behind for a corner, and the resultant corner was played in deep by Jose Holebas towards Abdoulaye Doucoure, but his header was blocked.

Watford's last chance came from Okaka who managed to get good first-time connection on an overhead kick, but only to watch his effort rise just above the bar as Saints secured the victory to qualify for the next round.