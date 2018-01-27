Leicester through to the fifth round with Posh thrashing

Leicester City had no problems seeing off Peterborough 5-1 in their FA Cup fourth-round tie at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Peterborough 1 Leicester City 5

Diabate seals brace on debut

Iheanacho bags brace

Hughes gets one back

Ndidi adds fifth

Full-time at ABAX Stadium, Peterborough United 1-5 Leicester City #PetLei pic.twitter.com/v3al3kGV1x — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 27, 2018

Match summary

The Foxes took charge of the game in the first 10 minutes as a goal on debut from Fousseni Diabate gave the away side an early lead before a Kelechi Iheanacho brace for a three-goal lead at half-time.

Andrew Hughes scored a consolation goal midway through the second half, but Diabate sealed his brace before Wilfred Ndidi also got onto the scoresheet as the Foxes managed to put five past Posh.

Full report

Leicester made no less than 10 changes from the side that beat Watford in the Premier League last weekend as they dominated proceedings from the get-go against a Peterborough side who currently find themselves eighth in League One.

After a few early chances, it was debutant Diabate that opened the scoring in just the ninth minute. A fantastic pass from Adrien Silva picked out the Malian midfielder who took a great first touch before firing a shot across goal into the bottom left corner.

It wasn’t long before the Foxes doubled their lead as Iheanacho picked up the ball in the middle of the field and drove towards the box before eventually pulling out an exquisite finish as he curled the ball around two defenders and Ben Hamer into the back of the net.

On the 30-minute mark, Iheanacho notched his brace as he met a good cross from Christian Fuchs to send a powerful shot past Jonathan Bond and put Leicester in firm control of the match.

Peterborough tried to push forward and get a goal back as Leonardo Da Silva Lopes looked to exploit the right-hand flank. The winger managed to whip in a good cross towards Jack Marriott and Dan Lloyd-McGoldrick, but neither could get any contact on the ball as the Foxes went into the break three goals to the good.

Peterborough had a better start to the second half as they managed to get further up the field. Harry Maguire almost got caught out when he stepped across and pushed over Maddison who had burst into the box, but Michael Oliver did not see enough in the challenge to point to the spot.

The home side eventually got their reward through Hughes, who grabbed a goal back with half an hour to go. A corner saw Steven Taylor play the ball towards the goalscorer who had a wild slash at the ball which then managed to find its way through two Leicester defenders and Hamer’s legs into the net.

Diabate sealed his brace on the brink of full time as Demarai Gray let loose a good shot at Bond who managed to parry away but only as far as Diabate who finished into the top of the net.

It was finally Ndidi who put the cherry on top of the cake as Gray left a good cross from Diabate and the Nigerian made no mistake as he fired home to send the Foxes into the next round of the competition.