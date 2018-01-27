Klopp wants strong response after Swans loss

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is looking for a positive response from his players after an 18-match unbeaten sequence came to an end after a surprise defeat to Swansea City.

The Reds were in some irresistible form having beaten league leaders Manchester City 4-3 in the Premier League on 14 January. However, the following game saw a 1-0 defeat to the struggling Swans in Wales.

As such, Klopp expressed his disappointment with the performance given in the loss but hopes his side can bounce back with a much improved showing against West Bromwich Albion in Saturday's FA Cup fourth round tie at Anfield.

In his column for 'This is Anfield', the German said: "Contrasting emotions in our last two matches, I think it is fair to say. The joy of beating Manchester City, followed by the complete frustration of leaving Swansea with no points really highlights the importance of never letting performance levels drop, even by half-a-per-cent.

"The consequences of when that happens, at this elite level, is defeat. I have always said with losses, it is important to be able to identify why it has happened. That was very easy against Swansea. We didn’t perform. We didn’t play to our maximum. We didn’t execute our plan.

"However, I also know this was a performance in isolation. I think it is only twice all season where I have thought we have not done ourselves credit with our approach.

“There is no positive to come from losing in that manner, but it does present us with opportunity. After our last defeat we came back strong, we came back together and we produced.

"We can do exactly the same again – together – if we are minded to. The opportunity is there for us to respond, starting tonight in this very important cup tie (v West Brom).

“It is important, in football as in life, to treat situations in context. In the same way none of us, inside the team environment, thought that beating Man City meant the rest of the season would be a parade, we know after losing to Swansea that all the good work isn’t thrown into a ditch either. That hard work and the solid base we have given ourselves is still there."