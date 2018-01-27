Mourinho hails ‘amazing’ Sanchez

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hailed the world class qualities of new signing Alexis Sanchez following his Man-of-the-Match display against Yeovil Town in the FA Cup.

The Red Devils hammered the League Two outfit 4-0 to advance to the fifth round of the competition as the forward put in an influential performance.

The 29-year-old started the game with uncharacteristic uncertainty but grew from strength-to-strength as the 90 minutes progressed. Marcus Rashford grabbed the opening goal before Sanchez assisted Ander Herrera's second.

Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku completed the rout at the Huish Park Stadium in Somerset. Mourinho said of the Chile star: "I am very happy. No surprises for anyone, three-and-a-half years in the Premier League playing every weekend everyone knows what type of player Alexis is.

"He's the type of player you buy and don't put a question mark in front of, you don't think about adaptation or anything like that in relation to English football. He's a fantastic player, he showed that for three years, and for the past three days training for us. An amazing addition for us.

"I think he needed to play, we spoke and he needed to play. He didn't play for Arsenal in the last two or three matches, his training was not good, when you have half of your body in the Emirates (Arsenal stadium) and half of your body in Manchester.

"He needed to train well like he did, and he needed to play. I was not sure about 90 minutes, I wanted to go for the 60, 70, 75, and it was good, because people understand his game better, and he can start to understand the way his fellow players play too."