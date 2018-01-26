Sanchez makes Man Utd debut in cup win

Manchester United secured their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 4-0 victory over Yeovil Town at Huish Park on Friday.

Sanchez makes Utd debut

Rashford breaks the deadlock on 41′

Herrera adds a second on 61′

Lingard with late third on 89′

Lukaku nets deep in stoppage time

Match summary

Marcus Rashford took advantage of some woeful defending to hand United a first-half lead against an otherwise organised Yeovil backline.

Debutant Alexis Sanchez then set up Ander Herrera to double the away side’s lead on the hour mark, before Jesse Lingard added a late third after replacing the Chilean.

Fellow substitute Romelo Lukaku rounded off proceedings with a simple finish in the third minute of stoppage time at the end of the game.

Full report

Jose Mourinho named a relatively strong line-up for the trip to Huish Park, with Michael Carrick captaining a side that included Scott McTominay in midfield.

It was a cagey start to proceedings with a number of early fouls as Yeovil looked to assert themselves over their more illustrious opponents.

Glovers stopper Artur Krysiak got to the ball comfortably ahead of Rashford early on as he looked to connect to a diagonal pass from Herrera.

Alexis Sanchez showed well in his Man United debut. pic.twitter.com/UfRDNxuHPK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 26, 2018

Jordan Green was then picked out inside the box, but his first-time shot from the left of goal was well blocked by Sergio Romero, while Victor Lindelof was forced to clear after a corner caused havoc inside the United box.

The 21st placed League Two side continued to punch above their weight, and on 17 minutes may well have taken the lead. But an unmarked Omar Sowunmi could only head Jake Gray’s deep free-kick straight at Romero.

After some ineffective forays forward, United nearly forged a 26th minute opener after a neat square pass from Sanchez. But Krysiak got down well to tip McTominay’s shot towards the bottom left corner around the post.

Sanchez failed to test Krysiak with a dipping set-piece on the half-hour mark, before Herrera blazed well over.

15 – Alexis Sanchez has been directly involved in 15 goals in 15 appearances in the FA Cup (eight goals and seven assists). Impression. pic.twitter.com/pg6IKokbT4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 26, 2018

There was some angst as the half drew to a close with Thomas James’ free-kick eventually cleared after a Romero punch. But some truly woeful defending meant that the away side took a slender lead into the half-time break.

Sanchez slipped a pass through to Rashford, but James, who was able to get goalside of his man, let the United attacker stroke the ball home when dallying on it, as he waited for Krysiak to collect.

Rashford had another chance five minutes into the second half after forcing his way into the box, but his shot off the boot of Nathan Smith, was just off target.

A Juan Mata cross was then deflected onto the Yeovil crossbar before Sam Surridge fired wide at the back post from a good Ryan Dickson ball from the left at the other end.

Smith was forced to block a Luke Shaw shot on goal after a neat lay-off from Rashford as he raced onto a Sanchez delivery. But the Premier League side were soon to double their lead, through Herrera on 61 minutes, as he fired into the far corner from the left-hand side after being picked out by Sanchez on the break.

Mata was called up for offside after burying a 66th minute pass from McTominay, before making way for Romelu Lukaku, with Sanchez substituted soon afterwards. He was replaced by Lingard after playing a significant role in both goals.

Angel Gomes, 17, replaced Rashford for the final few minutes for his second United appearance and nearly scored within seconds after turning his marker before rifling a shot that hit the side netting.

But an in-form Lingard did etch his name on the scoresheet for his 12th of the season, with a pinpoint shot past Krysiak after being allowed to carry the ball forward unopposed.

Fellow substitute Lukaku then rubbed salt in the wounds with a fourth in the third minute of injury time after tapping in Marcus Rojo’s square pass from close range.