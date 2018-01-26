Preview: Cardiff City v Manchester City

Cardiff City are relishing the idea of dumping runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City out of the FA Cup ahead of their fourth round clash on Sunday.

FA Cup

Date: 28 January 2018

Fourth Round

Kick-off: 18H00 local time

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Referee: L. Mason

Assistants: S. Long, S. Beck

Fourth official: S. Bratt

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Cardiff City 28 6 11 11

Manchester City 28 11 11 6





Previous encounter:

Manchester City 4-2 Cardiff City 18/01/14 (Premier League)

Manchester City goalscorers: E. Dzeko (14'), J. Navas (33'), Y. Toure (77'), S. Aguero (79')

Cardiff City goalscorers: C. Noone (29'), F. Campbell (90')

Players to watch:

Junior Hoilett is leading the goalscoring charts for the Bluebirds with six league goals and two in the FA Cup. He bagged a brace against Mansfield in the previous round and is supported by Kenneth Zohore (four goals), Daniel Ward (four), Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (four) and Omar Bogle, who has scored three times this season.

Manchester City have match-winners all over the field in Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane to name but a few, and it was Aguero with a brace, alongside a goal apiece from Sane and Bernardo Silva that saw City beat Burnley in their previous FA Cup tie.

Team form and manager quotes:

Cardiff are third in the Championship, but after a solid early season run of games, Neil Warnock's side lost four on the trot before a much-improved 4-0 win over Sunderland ahead of a 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday last time out.

They overcame Mansfield 4-1 away in their third round FA Cup replay after being held to a goalless draw at home.

Manchester City, meanwhile, recovered from their 4-3 loss to Liverpool in the league to beat Newcastle 3-1 and Bristol City 3-2 in their League Cup clash on Tuesday. It was a 4-1 victory at home to Burnley that secured their passage to Saturday's fourth round tie.

Ahead of this clash, Cardiff boss Warnock told his side official website: "I want to show what we can do. It’s going to be great for our lads to go up against them."

He added: "This is a bonus game for us. But it will be interesting to see if we can cause them problems and it'll be a great test for us. We can have a right good go at it on Sunday and it’s going to be great for our lads to go up against them.

“The fans can help us too. They'll really get behind us and I’m looking forward to having a full house. Turning out in force to watch your team play the best in the country does make you proud. It will be a great atmosphere.”

Pep Guardiola told the City site: "I saw Mansfield v Cardiff and realised immediately the way they play, they do to quite well.

"My staff know more than me. They are third in the Championship. We are playing away. It will be tough.

"We know exactly how complicated the game will be. Last season against Huddersfield, we needed a replay. It’s a team on top form. Tall team, set pieces, aggressive one against one.

"We have to defend high because if we defend the box they are so strong."

Warnock pre-@ManCity: "I want to show what we can do!" Read more and watch the Gaffer's press conference in full 👉 https://t.co/znPuYaMCr0#CityAsOne 🔵⚽️🔵⚽️ pic.twitter.com/wL1qcAkgoB — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) 26 January 2018

Team news:

Benjamin Mendy, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Fabian Delph remain sidelined for Manchester City.

Cardiff City are without cup-tied on-loan midfielder Yanic Wildschut while Aron Gunnarson, Danny Ward, Craig Bryson and Matthew Connolly remained sidelined with injury.