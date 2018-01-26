Preview: Chelsea v Newcastle

Chelsea know the FA Cup represents their best chance of silverware this season ahead of their fourth round tie against Newcastle United on Sunday.

FA Cup

Date: 28 January 2018

Fourth Round

Kick-off: 15H30 local time

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Referee: K. Friend

Assistants: C. Hatzidakis, I. Hussin

Fourth official: S. Hooper

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Chelsea 136 56 35 45

Newcastle 136 45 35 56

Antonio Conte says Alvaro Morata and Thibaut Courtois are out of Sunday's game against Newcastle. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 26 January 2018

Previous encounter:

Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle 02/12/17 (Premier League)

Chelsea goalscorers: E. Hazard (21', PG 74'), A. Morata (33')

Newcastle goalscorer: D. Gayle (12')

Players to watch:

Alvaro Morata was on target the last time these sides faced each other but has been sidelined in recent weeks, leaving the mercurial Eden Hazard to pull the strings for Antonio Conte's side this time out. The Belgian has contributed with eight league goals this season and one in the FA Cup (plus three Champions League goals) while making a further eight in all competitions.

Newcastle's goals have been spread throughout their frontline, with Dwight Gayle on three, Joselu on four, Ayoze Perez with two, while Aleksandar Mitrovic has netted just once, and it was Perez with a brace, alongside one from Jonjo Shelvey that propelled the Toon into this weekend's fourth round tie.

Team form and manager quotes:

Chelsea, who were eliminated from the League Cup by Arsenal on Wednesday, needed penalties to see off Norwich in their FA Cup third round replay. While in the league, Conte's side drew with Arsenal and Leicester before smashing Brighton 4-0 on the weekend, although they remain in a healthy third place on the Premier League standings, with 15 wins, five draws and four losses.

Newcastle, conversely, come into this tie in 15th place in the Premier League, and on the back of a 3-1 drubbing by Manchester City. They did see off Luton quite comfortably in their FA Cup third round tie, but could only draw with bottom-side Swansea before losing to the league leaders on Saturday.

Heading into this clash, Conte told his club's official website: "Every competition is important. In the Carabao Cup we tried to get to the final, and we reached the semi-final. Now there is another competition, the FA Cup, and this is a very difficult competition. We will try to get to the next round, but there is an opponent who has the same idea."

Toon boss Rafa Benitez added on the Newcastle site: "I think we have to find the balance. I always say we can progress in any competition, in this case in the FA Cup, if we have the squad strong enough to compete. We will see if we can do it, but I will use the squad, for sure.

"Every game is important, but obviously we know how massive it is to stay in the Premier League, because of all the money around and then you can improve your team if you have more money. It’s a win-win situation if you stay in the Premier League, so that is something we have to consider."

Team news:

For Chelsea, Alvaro Morata (back), Thibaut Courtois (ankle) and Willian (hamstring) are all sidelined but Cesc Fabregas should be back from his recent hamstring strain.

Newcastle are missing Jesus Gamez (ankle), but Chancel Mbemba (knee), Florian Lejeune (foot) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (back) are all expected to recover from their injuries.