Preview: Liverpool v West Brom

Liverpool and West Brom are fighting at opposite ends of the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round encounter at Anfield.

FA Cup

27 January 2018

Kick-off 21:45 local time

Venue: Anfield

Referee: C. Pawson

Assistants: L. Betts, A. Nunn

Fourth official: J. Moss

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Liverpool 118 54 35 29

West Brom 118 29 35 54

Jürgen Klopp has confirmed Simon Mignolet will start tomorrow's FA Cup tie with @WBA. ▶️ https://t.co/qQrlN7c64J pic.twitter.com/Zh2ihS5STQ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2018

Previous encounter:

Liverpool 0-0 West Brom 13/12/2017 (Premier League)

Players to watch:

With Philippe Coutinho gone, Mohamed Salah is now Liverpool’s golden boy. With 18 goals and six assists to his name in the league, the Egypt international is their best route to goal.

Jay Rodriguez has a point to prove. In his injury-ravaged career the Englishman has yet to improve on his 15-goal haul from the 2013-14 season with Southampton. Now with the Baggies, he scored in the last game against the Everton and could provide the goods again on their next trip to Merseyside.

Team form and quotes:

The Reds are hoping for a top-four finish this season, and had been on a 14-match unbeaten streak until Monday, when they were inexplicably beaten 2-1 by rock-bottom Swansea City. They were also held by West Brom, the second-last side in the league, when the two sides met as recently as December.

The Baggies, meanwhile, have been enduring some rough results this season. After back-to-back wins in their first two games, they have only won once in the subsequent 22 matchdays, beating Brighton & Hove Albion a couple of weeks ago. This will be their second trip to Merseyside in quick succession, having been held to a 1-1 draw by Everton last weekend.

Ahead of the match, Baggies boss Alan Pardew admits that the cup is a bit of a distraction for a team struggling against relegation.

"We would rather be in a stronger position in the league to be able to attack the FA Cup," Pardew said.

"We will go to Liverpool and try and cause them problems. We will be strong at Anfield but we have a little bit of a flu bug.

"Any cup tie is winnable. I've always believed that. It's a daunting task, but it's not impossible. We are prepared for the challenge of Liverpool and hopefully we will play with freedom."

Meanwhile, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp insisted that his players are coping with the schedule and has no problem playing a cup game on the weekend with a league match against Huddersfield Town coming up on Tuesday.

"We have a few options, but it's not like we have plenty of options at the moment," Klopp said ahead of the match.

"But that's not a problem because I really think [playing on] Saturday and Tuesday is a normal rhythm. We play Tuesday again at night time so that should be okay.

"Players should be ready. We've had enough time after the last game … so recovery was okay.

"So there's no reason to think about a big rotation, but we'll maybe change one or two things, not because of the competition, only because one or two players didn't play very often in the last two or three weeks."

Team news:

Liverpool have a number of players in doubt with Dejan Lovren, Daniel Sturridge, Jordan Henderson and Alberto Moreno all slight doubts. Ragnar Klavan, however, has been ruled out with illnes, while Adam Lallana also misses out.

For the Baggies, Nacer Chadli and James Morrison are both expected to return from a thigh muscle strain and Achilles injury respectively.