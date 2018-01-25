Azpilicueta: Blues must bounce back in FA Cup

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta admits the defeat to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-finals was difficult to take and has urged his teammates to respond strongly.

The Gunners secured a 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday thanks to an Antonio Rudiger own-goal and a second-half winner from Granit Xhaka, which put them through to the final against Manchester City at Wembley in February.

Azpilicueta regrets missing out on a chance at silverware, but wants Chelsea to redirect their focus towards the FA Cup fourth-round clash with Newcastle United on Sunday.

"We were one game from getting to Wembley and having the chance to fight for a trophy in a final so, yeah, it hurts and it is difficult," he said, according to the Independent.

"We started the game really well and were pressing very well and controlled the game. After the goal, they created the corner and the goal and 1-1 was really quick.

"But after they scored, I think we controlled the game again but we were not able to get the second goal. That was very important for us.

"Today we are disappointed and it hurts a lot. As I said before, we missed the chance to win a trophy. We need to analyse and improve and on Sunday we can do better. We have another chance in the FA Cup to keep going and try to get that trophy.

"After any defeat, the next game you need to bounce back and show the answer from the team. Even in this case, we go from one cup to another and we have to look forward and go for it and get a win, too, for confidence."