Preview: Yeovil Town v Manchester United

Manchester United will be overwhelming favourites in Friday’s FA Cup encounter away to Yeovil Town at Huish Park Stadium.

FA Cup

26 January 2018

Kick-off 21:55 local time

Venue: Huish Park Stadium

Referee: P. Tierney

Assistants: S. Child, S. Massey

Fourth official: K. Stroud

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Yeovil Town 1 0 0 1

Manchester United 1 1 0 0

"It will be a very strong team." The boss has provided an insight into his selection plans for #MUFC's encounter with Yeovil: https://t.co/W4aUTEOQkd pic.twitter.com/e2VSeVwfoh — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 25, 2018

Previous encounter:

Yeovil Town 0-2 Manchester United 04/01/2015 (FA Cup)

Manchester United goalscorers: A. Herrera (64’), A. Di Maria (90’)

Players to watch:

Having just completed his move to Manchester United, former Arsenal and Barcelona forward Alexis Sanchez could be in line for his debut after Mourinho confirmed he would be in the squad. Having sat out with injury when the Gunners lost to Nottingham Forest, the Chilean is not cup-tied, making him eligible to feature for the Red Devils.

Town’s most lethal player this season has been Ivorian striker Francois Zoko, who has nine goals and two assists to his name, so United’s defenders will be keeping a close eye on the veteran in the No.13 shirt.

Team form and quotes:

Having brushed aside Derby County 2-0 in the previous round, United have also gone eight matches undefeated in the Premier League, and have won their last three ties on the trot to keep a firm grip on second place in the standings. However, with neighbours Manchester City 12 points ahead of them, the league is more or less out of reach, making this cup their best chance at silverware this season.

Down in League Two, England’s fourth tier, the Glovers have been struggling and currently sit fourth-last in the standings and at risk of relegation. They have lost three of their last four matches, drawing the other one, making this a real David-v-Goliath match-up.

Speaking ahead of the match, Town manager Darren Way gave a description of the club, painting it as a team of hopeful youngsters and loanees operating on a small scale in comparison to the grandeur of their rivals.

"I go to work at 6:15 in the morning and I really enjoy it. We're basically an under-23 team in League Two," Way said, via BBC Sport.

"We're a development club. We've helped develop the likes of Shane Duffy, Steven Caulker, Ryan Mason and Andros Townsend… they've all been through our system over the last few years.

"Being at Yeovil with no head of recruitment, no chief scout, no CEO, no director of football… it's just me and the chairman doing a lot of the work to keep the club in the Football League."

Meanwhile, United manager Jose Mourinho was asked about new signing Alexis Sanchez, and how the Chilean will fit into his team.

"He showed already the quality he has so we've got one of the best attacking players in the world," Mourinho said ahead of the match.

"I think he'll be very important for us because we want to have the best possible players."

"I saw him play on the right, the left, as a striker and behind the striker. I saw him play in different systems, I saw him successful in every country.

"He becomes more than a player because of that multi-functionality. He can play in four different positions."

Edging closer to matchday, @surridge_sam is looking forward to testing himself against some of the best players in the world. Watch in full 👉 https://t.co/1NuIihakjR #YTFC pic.twitter.com/ig8x6QVvlV — Yeovil Town FC (@YTFC) January 25, 2018

Team news:

In team news, United will most likely be without defender Daley Blind, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Eric Bailly are only expected to return in February.

For Yeovil, midfielder Otis Khan is suspended following his red card against Chesterfield.