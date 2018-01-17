Nine-man Chelsea need penalties to see off Norwich

Chelsea defeated Norwich City 5-3 on penalties after being held to a 1-1 draw in their FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday.

Chelsea 1 Norwich 1 (AET) Chelsea win 5-3 on pens

Batshuayi scores on 55′

Lewis nets injury-time leveller

Pedro and Morata sent off

Blues score all five penalties

Chelsea set up fourth-round tie with Newcastle

Match summary

Eden Hazard scored the winning penalty in the shootout after Jamal Lewis had netted a 94th minute equaliser following Michy Batshuayi’s 55th minute opener, in a match that saw 17-year-old Ethan Ampadu start in defence for the Blues – who ended the match with nine men.

Full report

Chelsea were lively early on despite a noticeable lack of support, as Danny Drinkwater fired just wide from the edge of the box after some neat interplay from Pedro and Willian.

The Brazilian then twisted and turned before forcing Angus Gunn to palm a fierce drive away from goal, while the Blues were inches away from taking the lead as Cesar Azpilicueta stretched to reach Tiemoue Bakayoko’s flick from a ninth minute corner.

Willian should have done better minutes later with an effort he volleyed off target, before Gunn held on well to a David Luiz free-kick.

Timm Klose was well placed on 20 minutes to block a Kenedy shot, with Norwich completely pegged into their own half, save from a few unsuccessful breaks forward.

Drinkwater had the travelling Canary fans gasping as his dipping shot from 30 yards smashed onto the crossbar, via the slightest of touches from Gunn – before hitting the goalkeeper on the way down and fortunately running out of play.

No shame in this defeat. #ncfc #cfc An incredible moment… part of an incredible effort. pic.twitter.com/iWcGtPhc3M — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 17, 2018

Batshuayi, then so nearly handed Norwich the opening goal as his square pass across goal was picked up by Nelson Oliveira, but he also hit the woodwork.

Oliveira was wide with another effort, as the half drew to a close with Norwich slowly coming out of their shell.

Chelsea maintained their dominance in the second half though, with Batshuayi finding the breakthrough on 55 minutes. The striker fired home from close range after connecting to a Kenedy ball from the left.

Willy Caballero was forced to punch clear a James Maddison free-kick from the left on 59 minutes before Josh Murphy picked up a loose ball in the Chelsea box and hit a post.

Caballero expertly denied Maddison, who had arrowed a shot goalwards while Drinkwater flashed his 70th minute shot over the target after some more good work from Willian.

Norwich were starting to look a bit more lively, but without threatening, ahead of a wayward Batshuayi shot on 75 minutes, and a saved effort from Bakayoko.

Blues substitute Alvaro Morata flashed a header across goal moments after his introduction with 81 minutes played, ahead of a near-miss from Davide Zappacosta.

The Canaries then sensationally netted an equaliser deep into stoppage time, as Lewis flicked his header goalward, from a good Klose cross from the left.

Norwich were lively in the added minutes before a double save from Gunn, from Willian and then Morata, and Morata again in the 115th minute, with a header straight at the keeper.

Pedro was then dismissed for a second yellow following a reckless slide on Wes Hoolahan before Morata was expelled for arguing with the referee, having seconds earlier picked up a yellow for a dive.

On to the lottery of penalties, and Willian scored his kick, but Caballero kept out Oliveira before Luiz made it two for Chelsea.

Maddison was successful with his placement, but so was Azpilicueta, and while Mario Vrancic put his kick away before successful attempts from N’golo Kante and Murphy, Hazard stepped up and made no mistake, to secure the Blues’ passage in this famous cup competition.

All of Wednesday’s FA Cup results:

Swansea City 2 Wolves 1

Wigan Athletic 3 AFC Bournemouth 0

Chelsea (5-3 on Pen) 1 Norwich City 1